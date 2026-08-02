One Question for Every Projected Starter on Wisconsin Football's Offense

The long, dreary offseason is finally almost over, folks.

The Badgers will take the field for fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 6 following their local media day on Aug. 5. Once Wisconsin kicks off fall camp, it's all systems go. The Badgers will practice almost every day across an 18-day stretch.

We've got a pretty good sense of who will trot out with the starting offense when Wisconsin opens the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 6. But what questions remain for the Badgers' projected starters? Badgers on SI takes a look below:

QB Colton Joseph

Wisconsin football quarterback Colton Joseph | Christian Borman

Can Joseph read and process defenses proficiently at the Big Ten level?

The dynamic athleticism is there. The arm talent is there. The ability to make something out of nothing when the pocket breaks down is there. There's little question that the quarterback's physical traits will translate to the Big Ten level, but what about his decision-making? The Sun Belt isn't exactly known for its elite, complex defenses. We'll find out pretty quickly how the mental side of Joseph's game looks in Week 1 against Notre Dame, the best defense he's ever faced in his life.

RB Abu Sama

Do the Badgers keep Sama on the field on 3rd downs?

Wisconsin has a deep running back room that also features the likes of Darrion Dupree, Bryan Jackson, Nate Palmer and Juju Pope. Dupree, in particular, has excellent pass-catching skills and has also taken strides as a blocker this offseason. That would appear to lend itself to third-down back duties, but Sama is quite the talented ball-carrier himself. How much does he play?

TE Jacob Harris

Can Harris thrive as a blocker?

We know the Bowling Green transfer has receiving chops. At 6-foot-6, 270, he boasts surprisingly soft hands and moves quite fluidly for his size. But can he do what's asked of him as a blocker? That will go a long way towards determining his snap count.

WR Chris Brooks Jr.

Wisconsin WR Chris Brooks Jr. | Christian Borman.

Can Brooks develop as a receiving threat?

The fifth-year wideout is lauded as a blocker on the perimeter; we know he shines in that department. But can he emerge as a downfield receiving threat? He has yet to prove that in his career.

WR Tyrell Henry

Just how shifty is Henry in the slot?

In Luke Fickell's first three seasons in Madison, he's had some very shifty slot receivers in Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna. Does Henry have that same juice? He hasn't gotten a chance to put it on display.

WR Jaylon Domingeaux

Can Domingeaux shake Big Ten defensive backs?

The FCS Southeastern Louisiana transfer, who reeled in 52 catches for 857 yards and 11 scores last fall, appears to have some legit traits, namely his hands and body control. But can he consistently get open against bigger, faster and stronger defensive backs?

LT PJ Wilkins

Wisconsin offensive tackles PJ Wilkins (71) and Lucas Simmons-Johansson (72). | Christian Borman.

Can Wilkins hold of Lucas Simmons-Johansson?

Left tackle is arguably the biggest remaining position battle on the team. Wilkins appears to have the inside track, but this competition is far from over. Simmons-Johansson looks to have picked up a lot of steam this summer; left tackle could come down to the wire for the Badgers.

LG Colin Cubberly

Can Cubberly turn his "dirtbag" mentality into a strong season at left guard?

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos lovingly referred to Cubberly as a "dirtbag" this spring, also mentioning that he's one of the more improved players he's coached from a season to spring ball. Can Cubberly's nasty mentality translate to his play?

C Austin Kawecki

Can Kawecki stay healthy?

Kawecki is one of a handful of players on the team along with quarterback Colton Joseph and nickel corner Bryce West who, if he were to go down with an injury, would leave his unit severely handicapped. His projected backup, Ryan Cory, was essentially unplayable at center last fall.

RG Emerson Mandell

What kind of a leap can Mandell take back at his natural position?

Mandell was forced to play right tackle last fall as Wisconsin's starting offensive line fell apart almost instantly. Now, he's back at his natural position of guard. Is a breakout season in store for the Minnesota native?

RT Kevin Heywood

Wisconsin OT Kevin Heywood. | Christian Borman.

Can Heywood live up to the hype?

Some consider Heywood Wisconsin's best NFL prospect, despite the fact he's only played a handful of snaps in his career. The former consensus top-60 prospect oozes potential; what can he do in his first season as a full-time starter?