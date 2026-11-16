Why It's Time for Wisconsin Football to Move on From Luke Fickell

Hand up, I thought the hiring of Luke Fickell four years ago was indeed a home run hire.

He was the hottest candidate a program like Wisconsin football could land; landing Fick felt like the Badgers landed a program-defining coach who would bring Wisconsin back to relevance and into the College Football Playoff.

The Fickell Era in Madison got off to an exciting start. The Badgers had massive turnover on a roster that floundered under Paul Chryst at the end of his tenure. They landed big-name transfer portal targets like quarterback Tanner Mordecai and other players who were once highly-rated prospects coming out of high school, while also retaining their star running back, Braelon Allen.

The staff was recruiting well at a national level. There was excitement. There was hype. Things were getting exciting. They were doing everything right.

Unfortunately, the product on the field never met the heightened expectations. In the first three seasons under Fickell the Badgers finished 7-6, 5-7, and 4-8. In 2024, the Badgers missed a bowl game for the first time in over 20 seasons.

Fickell always seemed to escape the blame

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell walks onto the field with his team for warmups before the game against the USC Trojans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the struggles, there were always reasons and excuses as to why the team struggled under Fickell. Through the first three seasons, the starting quarterback brought in from the transfer portal suffered a lengthy or season-ending injury. Mordecai missed multiple games in 2023. Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game. Billy Edwards Jr. didn't even make it through a full game before missing the rest of the season.

Excuses.

In the environment of college football in 2026, you need money to stay competitive. The Badgers were woefully underfunded through those first three seasons, consistently finishing in the bottom half of the Big Ten in spending, according to University of Wisconsin donor Ted Kellner. Without money, you can't retain your top players or attract top players in the portal or out of high school.

Excuses.

Fast forward to 2026, the Wisconsin administration made it a priority to make the Wisconsin football program one of the top spenders in the Big Ten. They spent over $30 million on this roster and even grabbed one of the more popular quarterbacks from the portal in Colton Joseph, who the Badgers reportedly paid $2 million alone.

Joseph looked like the best quarterback the Badgers have had in years, but became wildly inconsistent and was eventually benched in favor of true freshman, Ryan Hopkins. So they finally got a quarterback who stays healthy, but plays so poorly that they still start a backup.

At some point the excuses just run out. There are no more excuses for Fickell and his staff.

A poor record against rivals is the biggest issue

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with Paul Bunyan’s Axe after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest indictments of Fickell during his time in Madison, in my opinion, is his record in rivalry and trophy games. Over almost four seasons, Fickell has the following records against the Badgers' rivals and in trophy games:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Nebraska: 1-1; +12-point differential

Iowa: 0-4; -108-point differential

Minnesota: 1-2; -13-point differential

Four straight losses to Iowa, including three straight beatdowns, and being outscored by 108 points is a fireable offense. Against the Hawkeyes, this team seems apathetic at best. Maybe it's the coaching staff not getting them ready. Maybe it's the state of college football right now; with players changing teams every season, it's hard to instill the culture and importance of rivalry games every offseason. Iowa doesn't seem to have that problem. At the end of the day, it lands at the feet of the head coach.

The Wisconsin Badgers have had some very successful seasons that put them in the national spotlight, but they aren't consistent national contenders. But winning rivalry games has always been a top priority for Wisconsin football fans. The Badgers' trophy case has been empty for almost two full years. Going 2-7 over almost four seasons is downright embarrassing.

Losing to Maryland - again - should be the nail in the coffin

Despite any progress Fickell and the program made this season, they can't help but get in their own way. Last season, Fickell and the Badgers were booed off the field at halftime while down 20-0 to Maryland, a program they should beat handily.

We thought that was rock bottom for the program. Fickell was firmly on the hot seat.

Now, after a season with upset wins over Penn State and USC, things were trending upwards for the Badgers. After Saturday, all that feels unimportant now, insignificant. Another loss to Maryland, which had fired their head coach just weeks earlier, immediately changes the feel of the whole season.

Yes, they are bowl-bound again after missing postseason play for two seasons. But losses to teams like Maryland, two years in a row, are again inexcusable. I don't know how you come back from this, despite all the progress he and the program made this season.

Why now is the best time to pull the plug

University of Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst answers a question during his introductory press conference on Tuesday July 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fickell is out of excuses, can't beat rivals, and loses to inferior teams far too often. All reasons to pull the plug, in my opinion.

Additionally, some of the hottest coaching candidates this offseason have ties to the Wisconsin program or the state.

New Mexico head coach Jason Eck, a former Wisconsin football player, has the Lobos humming right now and will be getting looks nationally to take over a Power 4 program.

Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert is a Wisconsin native, and the Demon Deacons are ranked in the College Football Playoff. Dickert just signed an extension with Wake Forest, so that ship may have sailed or at the very least, will make things more difficult.

Whether Wisconsin AD Shawn Eichorst feels the pressure to hire either candidate, let alone fire Fickell, is another story. But coaches like Eck, who know Wisconsin football culture and have had success in today's college football landscape, should be seriously considered.

Whatever happens over the next two weeks, change feels imminent. Something has to change.

An era that began with hope and optimism has become a failed experiment. It's time to pull the plug.