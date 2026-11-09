Luke Fickell Makes Quarterback Decision Ahead of Wisconsin's Clash With Maryland

After the 30-0 beatdown the Wisconsin football team took at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Luke Fickell and the Badgers felt they needed a change. Transfer quarterback Colton Joseph, whom the Badgers reportedly spent big money on this offseason, just wasn't producing and allegedly battled some injuries.

They turned to true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins to start against Rutgers last week.

Hopkins, who enrolled early last spring, turned heads early in fall camp. His big arm and pocket presence stood out early, and he made impressive throws as he took advantage of the reps he got behind Joseph.

In his first career start against the Scarlet Knights, we saw a lot of those same physical attributes we observed all camp. It took him a series to get into a rhythm, but he looked composed and in control of the offense. The coaching staff showed a lot of trust in the freshman. They could have leaned on the running game to pace the offense, but instead, they let Hopkins air it out.

He didn't disappoint.

Hopkins woke up the Wisconsin passing attack, finishing with 241 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes, helping lead the Badgers to a 31-10 victory over Rutgers. The win pushed the Badgers to 6-3 overall, making them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

After the game, Fickell didn't directly answer whether Hopkins would start again against Maryland the next week. By Monday, we got an answer.

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Hopkins Earns Another Start For the Badgers at Maryland

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just two days later, in his Monday media availability. Luke Fickell had to know the question was coming. Would Ryan Hopkins get the start at Maryland following his performance against Rutgers?

"That's the plan sitting here on Monday," Fickell told reporters. "It's going to be another great opportunity for Ryan to go out there on Tuesday to start the week being the quarterback and going into the game being the quarterback."

After his performance on Saturday, support for Hopkins to continue starting in place of Joseph seems overwhelmingly positive among the Wisconsin fanbase. The more he plays, the more comfortable he will get settling into the QB1 role. With Maryland and Purdue next on the schedule, it's a seemingly perfect opportunity for the freshman quarterback to ramp up before the Badgers' big matchup in the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

While Hopkins is in line for the next start, Fickell wouldn't go so far as to name him the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. There will still be plenty of competition at the position going forward, and it's entirely possible we see Colton Joseph again at some point this season, especially if Hopkins starts to struggle.

But if Hopkins keeps playing as he did on Saturday, it'll be hard to see Joseph winning that job back. Wisconsin could very well have their quarterback of the future.