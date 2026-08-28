Why Tight Ends Could Help Alleviate a Big Concern on Wisconsin Football's Offense

The Badgers would love nothing more than to deploy a physical, bruising downhill rushing attack behind a rejuvenated offensive line and a handful of capable backs this season, getting back to the roots of Wisconsin football.

Still, someone is going to have to catch the football in Madison, and the concerns about Wisconsin's wide receiver room are well-documented at this point.

There's certainly a lot of talent in the room, and a handful of wideouts flashed diverse skillsets throughout fall camp. Still, no one has emerged as the coveted go-to vertical threat offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes publicly expressed a need for.

And again, while Wisconsin wants to orient its offense around a punishing ground game, they're going to need to throw the ball. Quarterback Colton Joseph, while still learning the finer points of the position, has a very enticing arm.

But if Wisconsin's tight ends can emerge as legitimate threats in the passing game, taking pressure off the Badgers' wideouts to separate and make plays downfield — something they haven't yet proved they can do consistently — it would do wonders for the offense.

Which Tight End could emerge in Madison?

Wisconsin TE Nizyi Davis. | Christian Borman.

For a few seasons, Wisconsin's tight ends did next to nothing in terms of receiving production. The Badgers had a string of tight ends in Clay Cundiff, Hayden Rucci and Tucker Ashcraft who each led the position with 142 yards, 125 yards and 82 yards, respectively.

Then all of the sudden last fall, even in one of the most putrid passing offenses in the nation, Missouri State transfer Lance Mason emerged with 30 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Badgers in receiving. Could another tight end be in line for similar or even greater production this fall in tight end coach Nate Letton's room?

“I think we have a number of guys in the room who can play at this level," he said.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes agreed. “I think we’ve got several guys there that will play a major role," he said late in fall camp.

Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris is the player I'd keep my eye on. He's got soft hands and surprising wiggle for 6-6, 265 pounds and looks like the most potent receiving threat in the room.

“I thought where he had to grow the most was an aggressive, point of attack run blocker. Can we make you a three-down, all-purpose tight end?" Letton said this fall.

Grant Stec, Emmett Bork and FCS transfer Ryan Schwendemen all look poised to contribute in some way as well, but if you're looking for a sleeper with pass-catching upside, look no further than sophomore Nizyi Davis. He flashed as a receiver in fall camp, but looked even better at the point of attack, notching multiple big-time pancake blocks.

“There’s a physicality and a toughness that quite honestly I don’t know that I had seen. Everybody’s on a toughness battle or journey, and when you walk in the door the whole objective is you have to grow in it. And he has grown," head coach Luke Fickell said.