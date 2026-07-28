Wisconsin Badgers RB's Career "Likely Done at Wisconsin"

Before Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell took the stage for Big Ten Media Days, he met with local reporters, fielding questions ahead of the 2026 season.

One of the first big notes to come out of this small conference is both disappointing and tough.

Fickell told reporters that running back Gideon Ituka probably won't be back with the program and is 'unlikely ever be cleared to play.'

Gideon Ituka’s career is likely done at Wisconsin. Luke Fickell says it’s unlikely he’ll ever be cleared to play. Is still around the team and working out. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 28, 2026

Ituka came to Wisconsin with Darrion Dupree and Dillin Jones in the 2024 class. Since his arrival at Wisconsin, he has been buried on the depth chart. But despite the lack of playing time and reps, Ituka has been known as a high-energy player and the kind of teammate you want in your locker room.

Due to injuries in 2025, Ituka got a chance to show what he was capable of. In the Badgers' game against Oregon, Ituka was the primary running back. He had 85 yards on 21 carries. He followed that up with another solid performance at home in the Badgers' win over Washington, carrying the ball 19 times for 73 yards.

Unfortunately for Ituka and the Badgers, he suffered a serious injury against Indiana and was done for the rest of the season.

Since then, news of Ituka was sparse and vague, but what we did hear wasn't overly positive.

In the offseason, the Badgers rebuilt the running back room, bringing in four running backs to join Darrion Dupree. Then, true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins was wearing No. 10, Ituka's number. Ituka was not seen during practices, either.

Reading all the tea leaves, the news of Ituka's career likely being over isn't surprising, but it doesn't make it any easier.

Ituka is still around the program and working out with the team, so there is at least some positive coming out of the situation.