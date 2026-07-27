With Reported $25 Million Roster, Luke Fickell Finally has the Firepower to Compete

It's no secret that Wisconsin has been far behind its peers in the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) game.

From famous (and wealthy) alumni publicly decrying the program's lack of receptiveness in regards to NIL initiatives to basketball head coach Greg Gard publicly lamenting the Badgers' lack of financial firepower in comparison to the rest of the Big Ten, it's been clear for a while now that Wisconsin is playing catch-up monetarily.

That appears to have changed in 2026, at least for the football program. Before high-tailing it for an administrative position within the Big Ten, former athletics director Chris McIntosh promised an increased financial investment in football to give head coach Luke Fickell the proper resources to compete in an increasingly loaded conference.

He appears to have delivered. With help from Wisconsin mega-donor Ted Kellner as well as new state legislation that diverts millions of taxpayer dollars to the Badgers' athletic department, Wisconsin football finally has some walking around money.

According to a report from Justin Williams of The Athletic, Wisconsin football's roster for 2026 costed north of $25 Million. It's also reportedly double what the Badgers had to work with in the dismal 4-8 2025 season.

Given some of the transfers the Badgers were able to reel in, and some of the moves they've made on the high school recruiting trail as of late, that's not entirely surprising. But it's exactly what the doctor ordered in Madison.

$25 Million...well spent?

ODU transfer gunslinger Colton Joseph headlines a stacked portal class for Wisconsin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

$25 Million isn't the exact dollar figure on the Badgers' roster — as mentioned, it's reportedly higher than that and no one is willing to publicly disclose the precise amount, for good reason.

But even if we didn't have a ballpark estimate on what Wisconsin football's roster cost, it was made immediately clear this offseason that the Badgers had more funds to throw around.

Just compare Wisconsin's past two incoming transfer classes. In 2025, former Maryland Terrapin Billy Edwards Jr. was the best quarterback it could lure to Madison. Edwards was coming off a solid if not eye-popping season in College Park in his first year as a starter. He wasn't viewed as an elite portal gunslinger by any means.

What's more, he was the only transfer out of 22 signees that spent the 2025 season as a Power Four starter. Players like cornerback D'Yoni Hill (Miami) and defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs (LSU) brought Power Four experience, but neither were starters at any point.

The Badgers' 2025 transfer class also only featured six Power Four players in total not including Arkansas long-snapper Eli Stein.

The 2026 transfer class is much more robust. It's 50 percent bigger, featuring 33 players, 22 of whom hail from the Power Four ranks. Of those 22 incoming Power Four players, 14 started at least one game in 2025.

Thus, there's obviously a massive difference between those two transfer classes. Wisconsin football has clearly put its increased funding to good use, securing experienced, skilled players who have seen plenty of Power Four action.

The confirmed $25-plus million roster is yet another reason why Fickell has no excuses in 2026. The team's roster-building budget has more than doubled. Can Fickell double the Badgers' wins this fall? If he can't with a significantly richer roster, the Fickell era will have run its course in Madison.