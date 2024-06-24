Wisconsin football 2024 game-by-game predictions
We are just under 70 days away from Wisconsin's 2024 season opener at home against Western Michigan. The Badgers avoid Michigan and Ohio State this season, but they still have a loaded schedule. Where could they end up by the end of year two of the Luke Fickell era? Let's jump into some early game-by-game predictions...
Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan
New head coach Lance Taylor led the Broncos to a 4-8 record last season in his first season with the program. They return Hayden Wolff who led the team in passing and 1,000+ yard rusher Jalen Buckley. They might be one of the best teams in the MAC this season, but I think Wisconsin will have enough to avoid disaster.
Prediction: Wisconsin: 34, Western Michigan 13
Sep. 7 vs. South Dakota
South Dakota has struggled to find the same success as its state school counterparts at the FCS level, but the Coyotes are coming off an impressive 10-3 season. Wisconsin eases into its schedule with two games as likely 20+ point favorites and they should be able to start the season on the right foot.
Prediction: Wisconsin: 42, South Dakota: 6
Sep. 14 vs. Alabama
One of the biggest non-conference games in Camp Randall history takes place in week three, as the Badgers welcome Alabama to town. With Nick Saban retired, people might be lower on the Tide with new head coach Kalen DeBoer, but they're still loaded with talent led by star quarterback Jalen Milroe. Wisconsin might be able to lean on the home-field advantage early, but Alabama has too much firepower and comes out on top.
Prediction: Wisconsin: 17, Alabama: 31
Sep. 28 @ USC
Wisconsin makes a long trip to Southern California, following a bye week after the Alabama matchup. Phil Longo will need the Badgers' offense firing on all cylinders for this one because you can pencil in USC for at least 35 points in almost any game under Lincoln Riley. The extra week to prepare could loom large in this one, but I think new Trojans QB Miller Moss is too much to handle.
Prediction: USC: 41, Wisconsin: 30
Oct. 5 vs. Purdue
This game is a perfect get-right opportunity for Wisconsin. Purdue has gone through a lot of transition under new head coach Ryan Walters. Quarterback Hudson Card might be one of the most underrated in the country, but the Boilermakers could find themselves near the bottom of the Big Ten standings this season, so I think the Badgers get back into the win column at home.
Prediction: Wisconsin: 33, Purdue: 14
Oct. 12 @ Rutgers
Head coach Greg Schiano might have his best team since he returned to Rutgers in 2020. Led by potential All-Big Ten running back Kyle Monangai, the Scarlet Knights could be the most underrated team in the conference. This is a game Wisconsin needs to have if they want to make big improvements this season and I think they sneak by on the road.
Prediction: Rutgers: 20, Wisconsin: 23
Oct. 19 @ Northwestern
Under then-interim head coach David Braun, Northwestern surprised many with an 8-5 record last season. Braun made big changes to his staff and they still have a lot of questions at the quarterback position. They will play this season on Lake Michigan on a temporary practice field, so I think it will be a big transition year in general, which Wisconsin can take advantage of on the road.
Prediction: Northwestern: 10, Wisconsin: 24
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State
Wisconsin ends the season with a very difficult stretch starting at home against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won five straight games in this series and it could be tough for the Badgers to break the streak. Quarterback Drew Allar has one more season of experience and running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen will be tough to stop once again.
Prediction: Wisconsin: 17, Penn State: 28
Nov. 2 @ Iowa
The Big Ten West no longer exists, but that doesn't mean its classic matchups will leave. An early November matchup against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium will likely be a low-scoring affair. This game will come down to a handful of bounces and Wisconsin could pick up a big win on the road.
Prediction: Iowa 10, Wisconsin: 17
Nov. 16 vs. Oregon
Oregon has the level of roster that could result in a Big Ten championship game appearance in its first year in the conference. It plays into Wisconsin's favor again that they will host the Ducks and Camp Randall, but I think quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver trio of Evan Stewart, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden will be too much to contain.
Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Oregon 38
Nov. 23 @ Nebraska
In year two of the Matt Rhule era, Nebraska is a team that many people think can make a jump under star true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. While Rhule clearly has the program pointed in the right direction, I think they still might be a year away.
Prediction: Nebraska 20, Wisconsin 27
Nov. 29 vs. Minnesota
The annual battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will take place on Black Friday this season. The series has been back and forth in recent memory, but the Badgers are coming off a 28-14 win last season at Minnesota. I think the Gophers get revenge in this one at Camp Randall.
Prediction: Wisconsin 17, Minnesota 20