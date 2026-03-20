How to watch Badger women's hockey Frozen Four vs Penn State

University Park, PA — Although it is the higher seed, Wisconsin women's hockey is in a familiar situation: playing a road game in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Penn State Nittany Lions are playing in their first Frozen Four in program history; the Wisconsin Badgers are making their NCAA-record 17th appearance.

No. 2 Wisconsin (33-4-2, 24-3-2) will be designated as the home team when it takes the ice this evening, but it will be playing at the Nittany Lions' home arena. No. 3 Penn State (33-5-0, 22-2-0 AHA) wants to take advantage of the opportunity, but is focused on the task of knocking off a Badgers program that has made four-straight appearances in the Frozen Four and is seeking its fourth-straight appearance in the national title game.

"There's a little bit of an advantage, but, again, like that's something that's not in our control," Tessa Janecke, Penn State's all-time leading scorer and the Team USA Olympic gold-medal winning teammate of several Wisconsin Badgers, said Thursday. "when it comes to the games, we're gonna be worried about the players on the ice and just ourselves as our team. Obviously we're really excited for the support that we're gonna have, but we have to do it for the people in the room."

This is a familiar circumstance for Wisconsin. A season ago, the Badgers secured the top-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but faced the No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Frozen Four hosted at the University of Minnesota's Ridder Arena. UW won that national semifinal matchup 6-2 en route to claiming its eighth national title.

"Playing the host team back-to-back years, I mean, it's definitely tough, but something we embrace," Badgers center and all-conference standout Cassie Hall said. "Our fans, they travel so well, so we know we'll have them behind us. So we just need to come out, play our game, and hopefully we can be successful."

Wisconsin and Penn State play today in the second semifinal matchup. The winner will advance to face the winner of the first semifinal between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 Northeastern Huskies. The first semifinal game begins at 3:00 p.m. Central on ESPN+.

When, where, how to watch Wisconsin women’s hockey in Frozen Four

Where: Pegula Ice Arena — Penn State University — University Park, PA

When: Friday, March 20th — 6:30 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: ESPN+ // TSN+

Listen/Radio: 1070 AM The Game // iHeart Radio (Play-by-play: Paul Braun; Analyst: Mark Greenhalgh)