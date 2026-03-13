Official visit season is just around the corner for college football. It's a time where programs pull out all the stops in hopes of landing the commitment from some of their top targets. The Wisconsin football team is no exception. The Badgers don't cut corners when it comes to official visits. They take advantage of everything there is to do in Madison, including boating on the beautiful Lake Mendota.

Luke Fickell and the Badgers have done most of their damage in recruiting over official visits, the first weekend in particular. Last year, the Badgers hosted 15 players in the first weekend of official visits and landed commitments from 10 of them before four players (Jayden Petit, Amari Latimer, Jack Janda, and Tayshon Bardo) eventually decommitted.

The Badgers are hoping for similar success this offseason, loading up priority prospects early in hopes of landing commitments before they take other visits. This year, that weekend appears to be May 28-31.

The latest prospect to lock in an official visit over the first big recruiting weekend is Will Zaccagnino, a 6-5, 270-lb DL prospect out of Trumbull, CT. Zaccagnino is currently unranked on the major recruiting sites, but you can always take recruiting rankings and stars with a grain of salt.

Zaccagnino announced his visit with Wisconsin via his social media.

The defensive lineman is the 15th prospect scheduled to visit over that weekend.

Joining him are some of the Badgers' top targets in the 2027 class. Current commits Korz Loken, Isaac Miller, Ethan McIntosh, and Dustin Roach will all be in attendance as well, playing the role of recruiter as well as visiting prospect.

Other highly-touted prospects include RB Kingston Allen (4-star), CB Raheem Floyd (4-star), QB Jack Sorgi (4-star), OL Jakari Lipsey (4-star), the Mallinger twins, Hunter (4-star) and Reece (3-star), among many others.

Official visit season is always an extremely busy and exciting time for college football, and the Badgers are looking to kick it off with a bang this year by landing some top prospects early in its 2027 class.