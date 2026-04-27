Wisconsin Lands a Commitment From a Premium Athlete With Elite Speed
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The momentum for Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers’ 2027 recruiting class continues to surge. Just days after landing legacy quarterback Jack Sorgi, the Badgers have secured another high-upside athlete to anchor the back end of their defense.
DJ Davis, a versatile 6-foot-2 standout from Middletown, Delaware, announced his commitment to the Badgers. While listed as an "athlete" by many recruiting services, Wisconsin has a clear vision for Davis: he is headed to Madison to play safety.
The recruitment was spearheaded by safeties coach Jack Cooper, who identified Davis early as a priority target. Davis chose the Badgers over significant interest from East Coast programs like Penn State, West Virginia, and Syracuse.
Recruiting Profile: DJ Davis
- Class: 2027
- Position: Athlete/Safety
- High School: Middletown High School (Middletown, DE)
- Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs
- 247Sports Ranking: 3-star, No. 42 ATH nationally, No. 2 player in Delaware
The Resume
- Elite Verticality: Davis is a premier athlete. His track and field numbers are eye-popping: a 6-4 High Jump and a 22-0.5 Long Jump.
- Speed Markers: He has verified speed on the track with an 11.43s 100m and a 51.83s 400m, showcasing the speed required to cover from sideline to sideline.
- Defensive Playmaker: Helping lead Middletown to a top ranking in Delaware, Davis has shown a nose for the ball, highlighted by a number of impressive interceptions.
The Scouting Report
Davis is exactly what the modern Big Ten safety looks like: long, lean, and incredibly explosive. At 6-2, he provides the height and reach that the Badgers have prioritized in the secondary since the arrival of the current staff.
- Range and Ball Skills: His 6-4 high jump isn't just a track stat—it translates to the football field. Davis has the ability to high-point the football, effectively taking away deep shots and "50/50" balls. He has the "centerfielder" range to play deep-third coverage.
- Coverage Versatility: Because he played wide receiver in high school, Davis has a refined understanding of man-to-man coverage and route concepts. This allows Coach Jack Cooper to be creative, using Davis potentially in the slot or as a deep safety.
- Frame Potential: Currently 175 pounds, Davis has a massive frame that can easily carry 200+ pounds once he gets into the Wisconsin strength and conditioning program without sacrificing his signature twitch.
The Verdict
By landing DJ Davis, Wisconsin is continuing its trend of identifying elite multi-sport athletes with high-end traits, like length and speed. The connection with Jack Cooper was the difference-maker here, as the Badgers were able to convince the Delaware star that his highest ceiling is patrolling the secondary in Madison.
Davis becomes the Bagders' 10th commit, joining a 2027 class that is quickly becoming the most athletic group of the Luke Fickell era. With a quarterback (Sorgi) and now a rangy safety (Davis) in the fold, the 2027 class is looking exceptionally strong.
The Badgers now have the 11th-ranked class in the country, according to the 247Sports team rankings. Fickell and his staff are building a strong group, and we haven't even gotten to official visit season yet, when a lot of the recruiting action usually happens.
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Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman