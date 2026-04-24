Keeping It In the Family: 4-Star Legacy Quarterback Commits to Wisconsin

The 2027 recruiting class for the Wisconsin football team has the potential to be the best during Luke Fickell's tenure. They have hit the in-state recruits hard, landing eight of the top 10 players, including four 4-star claiber recruits.

Now, they have added arguably their most important addition to the class, 4-star quarterback Jack Sorgi, son of former Wisconsin quarterback, Jim Sorgi.

The legacy prospect had previously been committed to Louisville, but decommitted in March and Wisconsin was in on him immediately. Current commits took to social media to publicly recruit Sorgi. It took less than two months and he committed to the Badgers.

You’ve loved Wisconsin football for as long as we can remember… now watching that dream become reality has been so amazing and seeing you continue your dad’s legacy makes it even more special. We are so proud of you, Jack! On Wisconsin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IEgaiq7XcP — Sorgi Family (@SorgiFam) April 24, 2026

Recruiting Profile: Jack Sorgi

• Class: 2027



• Position: QB



• High School: Tri-West High School (Lizton, IN)



• Height/Weight: 6-4, 205 lbs



• 247Sports Ranking: 4-star, No. 23 QB nationally, No. 7 player in Indiana



The Resume:

Junior Season (2025): Completed 61.2% of his passes (178/291) for 2,911 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Led Tri-West to a 7-4 record and a deep playoff run.

Completed 61.2% of his passes (178/291) for 2,911 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Led Tri-West to a 7-4 record and a deep playoff run. Sophomore Season (2024): Burst onto the scene with 1,729 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions.

Burst onto the scene with 1,729 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions. Multi-Sport Background: A standout on the diamond, Sorgi was ranked as a Top 25 baseball prospect in Indiana (Prep Baseball Report). His athleticism is verified by a 4.73s 40-yard dash and a 9.5-inch hand size, which is elite for ball security in a cold-weather offense.

A standout on the diamond, Sorgi was ranked as a Top 25 baseball prospect in Indiana (Prep Baseball Report). His athleticism is verified by a 4.73s 40-yard dash and a 9.5-inch hand size, which is elite for ball security in a cold-weather offense. Accolades: Consensus Top-200 national prospect and 2025 All-Conference selection.

The Verdict

By landing a quarterback early in the cycle, the Badgers not only added a cornerstone to the class but also added another elite recruiter to the fold. The current commits have been extremely active on social media, encouraging other potential additions to join the group.

Now, the quarterback of the class can join those campaigns and play the role of recruiter during his official visits. Having the quarterback on board this early makes a huge difference, especially as Wisconsin hosts several top remaining targets this summer.

Having the quarterback on board make a huge difference.

With the addition of Sorgi, the Badgers now have nine commits in their 2027 class.

According to 247Sports' Team Rankings, the Badgers are now the No. 17 class in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten.



