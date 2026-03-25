Wisconsin Football Adds Former Walk-On-Turned-Captain to Staff

Wisconsin football hasn't exactly been something for its passionate and robust alumni base to be proud of in recent years.

Each of head coach Luke Fickell's first three seasons has been more disappointing than the last. The 2025 campaign was the Badgers' worst since 1990, featuring humiliating loss after humiliating loss, prompting plenty of football alumni to loudly voice their displeasure.

It’s gon be a long long long year pic.twitter.com/MV3r6eff6s — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) September 20, 2025

Many of Fickell's failures can arguably be attributed to his lack of respect for Wisconsin's history, what it is (blue-collar, line of scrimmage and run game-oriented) and what it isn't (spread/Air Raid-oriented, consistently able to attract NFL-level skill posiiton talent).

Fickell's history as an outsider to the state of Wisconsin and its football program doesn't exactly help his standing amongst die-hard fans and football alumni horrified at what their once proud program has become.

However, Fickell and his regime have taken steps to get back to the roots of what made the Badgers a formidable foe for three-plus decades. It started with his mid-season firing of misfit offensive coordinator Phil Longo in 2024, who he then replaced with the run game-minded Jeff Grimes.

As Fickell continues to try to modernize the program with a newfound respect for what's made it successful in the past, he's brought in a program stalwart to try to facilitate better relationships with the program's alumni.

Wisconsin has added Bradie Ewing to its staff as the Director of Alumni Relations, according to a release.

Why Bradie Ewing embodies Wisconsin football

Former Wisconsin Badgers fullback Bradie Ewing. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ewing, a former walk-on-turned captain, played fullback for the Badgers from 2007-2011.

"I'm honored to return to Wisconsin," he said in a statement. "I’m thankful for the opportunity to connect with former players and alumni that helped lay the foundation of Badger football. The culture here is rooted in the pride of being a Badger, and I’m excited to strengthen those ties and keep our alumni connected to the program moving forward.”

Ewing was in Madison for back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2010 and 2011 and also spent time on staff as an assistant strength coach in 2015.

“Bradie is a perfect fit for our alumni relations role,” Fickell added. “He understands what makes the University of Wisconsin and Badger football special. He will do an excellent job fostering relationships with our alumni and maintaining the traditions and values that define our program.”

It's never a good look when multiple respected alumni loudly bemoan the program and its leadership on social media. And of course, Ewing's hiring has no bearing on the Badgers' on-field performance — if Wisconsin struggles again in 2025, he won't be able to save Fickell from the ire of alumni.

Still, this is a good move by the Badgers, and one that represents Fickell's continued — and somewhat newfound — dedication to respecting and utilizing the rich and storied history of Wisconsin's football program.