Wisconsin football alums 'crash out' after blowout loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
After spending the offseason doing 42 pushups at the end of each practice, a reminder of the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers surrendering 42 points to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the 2025 Wisconsin football team again looked outclassed by its counterpart from Iowa City.
With the loss, Wisconsin has dropped four-straight to Iowa for the first time since 2006. Badgers head coach Luke Fickell, in his third year at UW, remains winless against the Hawkeyes. Fan frustration is beginning to boil over as Wisconsin prepares to face the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes next week in a last-ditch effort to avoid going a full calendar year without a Big Ten win.
Wisconsin football alumni decry "long long long year" ahead for Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin running back Montee Ball was honored during the game for his induction into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. Melvin Gordon, who shared a backfield with Ball during their time in Madison, repeated his words from the Badgers' 27-10 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.
"It's gon be a long long long year," wrote Gordon
In the midst of Wisconsin's blowout loss to Iowa, Gordon opted to simply re-share those words, rather than write something else that he worried he "will regret in the morning."
Former Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor chimed in, pleading for Wisconsin "to take care of the ball." At the time, the UW offense had turned the ball over three times and had only garnered two first downs.
One of those turnovers was an interception thrown by Wisconsin quarterback Hunter Simmons to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves. The rambling big man took the ball at the Badgers' 36-yard line, barreling all the way to the pylon for what appeared to be a pick-six. Upon review, officials determined that Graves was down just short of the goal line. Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski scored on a QB keeper on the very next play for the touchdown.
Simmons also threw an interception to Iowa defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne. Simmons was responsible for each of UW's three turnovers.
Above all else, as the clock wound down on the most-lopsided Wisconsin football loss in the history of its 100-year-old rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes, former Badgers football players were in disbelief.