Wisconsin football dealt serious blow as freshman CB Xavier Lucas enters transfer portal
For every addition Luke Fickell brings into the fold at Wisconsin, the Badger football program seems to take a hit.
The latest is one of the toughest to stomach to date. Freshman cornerback Xavier Lucas announced his plans to transfer, entering the portal.
Lucas is the 21st member of the 2024 Wisconsin team to do so. The Badgers finished this past year 5-7, missing a bowl game for the first time in over two decades.
A four-start recruit and one of the top players in Fickell’s class, Lucas selected Wisconsin over offers from Alabama, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee and several other Power 5 schools. He quickly shot up the depth chart, finishing his lone season in Madison with 18 tackles with one interception, one sack and two pass deflections.
Lucas appeared in all 12 games but is now the sixth player from the Badger secondary to place their name inside the transfer portal. Wisconsin’s current secondary room includes senior Ricardo Hallman, redshirt freshmen Jay Harper and Omilio Agard, and true freshmen Jaimier Scott, Cairo Skanes and Jahmare Washington.
Wisconsin lands Western Carolina LB through transfer portal
Antarron Turner will join Wisconsin for the 2025 season, announcing his commitment after entering the transfer portal.
Turner comes to the Badgers from Western Carolina and will immediately compete for a role as a starter at linebacker.
He finished his redshirt sophomore season this past year with 61 tackles including 6.5 for loss with three sacks and two pass deflections. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is a middle linebacker and will have two years of eligibility remaining.