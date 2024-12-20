All Badgers

Wisconsin football dealt serious blow as freshman CB Xavier Lucas enters transfer portal

The Wisconsin football team has lost over 20 players to the portal, with the latest being a big loss

Dana Becker

Xavier Lucas has entered the transfer portal following one season with Wisconsin.
/ Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

For every addition Luke Fickell brings into the fold at Wisconsin, the Badger football program seems to take a hit. 

The latest is one of the toughest to stomach to date. Freshman cornerback Xavier Lucas announced his plans to transfer, entering the portal. 

Lucas is the 21st member of the 2024 Wisconsin team to do so. The Badgers finished this past year 5-7, missing a bowl game for the first time in over two decades.

A four-start recruit and one of the top players in Fickell’s class, Lucas selected Wisconsin over offers from Alabama, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee and several other Power 5 schools. He quickly shot up the depth chart, finishing his lone season in Madison with 18 tackles with one interception, one sack and two pass deflections. 

Lucas appeared in all 12 games but is now the sixth player from the Badger secondary to place their name inside the transfer portal. Wisconsin’s current secondary room includes senior Ricardo Hallman, redshirt freshmen Jay Harper and Omilio Agard, and true freshmen Jaimier Scott, Cairo Skanes and Jahmare Washington. 

Wisconsin lands Western Carolina LB through transfer portal

Antarron Turner will join Wisconsin for the 2025 season, announcing his commitment after entering the transfer portal.

Turner comes to the Badgers from Western Carolina and will immediately compete for a role as a starter at linebacker. 

He finished his redshirt sophomore season this past year with 61 tackles including 6.5 for loss with three sacks and two pass deflections. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is a middle linebacker and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Dana Becker
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

