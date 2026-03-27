Young Badgers Pass-Rushers see 'Insane' Results From Winter Workouts

The three-month stretch from January-March is a grueling time for Wisconsin football, and it's not just because of the frigid Madison winter.

The Badgers' winter workouts, facilitated by fourth-year director of strength and conditioning Brady Collins, are no joke. Players transform their bodies through a demanding series of lifts, drills and conditioning.

Oftentimes, these winter workouts are most crucial for younger players still shedding their high school physiques and growing into Big Ten bodies.

Matt Mitchell's class of 2025 haul in Clayton and Williams has the potential to make an impact as early as this season. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of those young players — at a position Wisconsin badly needs playmakers to emerge — have made serious strides this winter: outside linebackers Nick Clayton and Jaylen Williams.

Clayton described his physical transformation rather succinctly:

"I look insane," he said.

“Man, I talk about it with my family all the time. It transformed my entire body...I love it every single time I look at it," he continued.

Clayton played just 15 snaps in his freshman season, but those were dispersed across six games — the pass-rusher burned his redshirt and enters the 2026 campaign a true sophomore.

With the departure of Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson, the Badgers badly need pure pass-rushers to emerge this fall. Clayton may be young, but the staff raves about his athleticism.

“The kid’s a freak. He’s a freak of nature, God has blessed him no doubt genetically. He has traits that you just can’t coach. The pass-rush, the twitch, the instincts," Collins said.

“I put a lot of work in for sure. Just eating, maintaining, grinding with Coach Brady and all the guys," Clayton said. "Looking back at how I was and how I am now. Just seeing how much hard work I’ve put into it and how much dedication I have for this game, I love it every single time.”

Another '25 Edge Making Strides

But Clayton isn't the only pass-rusher that caught Collins' attention this winter. In fact, another quarterback hunter from Clayton's recruiting class, Jaylen Williams, garnered high praise as well.

June 25th 2025- 240lbs

March 18th 2026- 273lbs

😬😬😬😬🔥🔥🔥🔥🦡🦡🦡 pic.twitter.com/by53Gopz2z — Jaylen williams ✞ (@jay_williams55) March 18, 2026

“If you think about guys that have changed dramatically, Jaylen sticks out the most. From a maturity standpoint, one, but also physically," Collins said.

"No doubt, he had that little freshman roller coaster ride. And this offseason, he was challenged. He knew, ‘hey, this is what you gotta do.’ And he did everything the right way."

“I’m sitting there, 273 (pounds), 274 right now and I feel quick, I feel powerful. I feel so many things that I didn’t feel before when I was like 250, 260," Williams said.

"My speed, for 270, I’m moving. That’s my favorite thing about myself...Before, I was a little punk. Now, I feel like that dude."

The Badgers have a plethora of senior edge rushers as well including Sebastian Cheeks, Tyreese Fearbry and Michael Garner. Still, this staff has proven it will play youngsters if they have the goods. Williams and Clayton appear to be well on their way.