Wisconsin football earns multiple All-Big Ten selections on defense

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced their 2022 All-Big Ten teams and a smattering of defensive awards for football.

While no Wisconsin Badgers took home any hardware such as Defensive Player of the Year, four players were selected to all-conference teams.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who leads the Big Ten in sacks with 11 sacks on the year was a consensus First-Team All-Big Ten pick, while safety John Torchio was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection by the media.

No Wisconsin players were chosen by the coaches or media members on the second-team list, but two other Badgers also made the third-team roster, with Keeanu Benton and Maema Njongmeta each making the cut.

For Herbig, Torchio, and Njongmeta this is the first time that they have earned All-Big Ten consideration, while Benton was a second-team postseason pick by the coaches a year ago.

The only consensus pick of the bunch, Herbig has been one of the most dominant edge rushers in the conference in 2022. His 11 sacks on the season are 3.5 more than the next highest in the conference. Add on the fact that he has 47 total tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss this season, and Herbig was arguably Wisconsin's top player this season on either side of the ball as only a junior.

Senior safety John Torchio has been incredibly impactful this year as well. Nicknamed the jewelry thief for his ability to make big plays on defense, Torchio ranks No. 2 in the league with five interceptions, including two which he took back for defensive touchdowns. Torchio was somehow a first-team selection by media members but was left off by the coaches. The former walk-on put together a stellar final season in Madison.

On the third team, Keeanu Benton's fall to the third team is notable. The senior out of Janesville (Wis.) not so quietly put together the best season of his career with 35 total tackles, 10 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks from his nose tackle position. Benton's inclusion on the third team seems like a snub at this point, especially after making the second team a year ago, and raising his game this season.

For inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta, this is a welcome surprise for the junior out of Illinois. Njongmeta earned a starting job this off-season and currently leads the Badgers with 88 total tackles. He ranks second on the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and has been a strong pass rusher for Wisconsin with 3.5 sacks and a team-high five quarterback hurries. Assuming he returns in 2023, Njongmeta should be one of the team's top defensive leaders.

The Big Ten will release their all-conference awards for offensive players on Wednesday.

