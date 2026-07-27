Wisconsin Football's Updated Roster Reveals Three Departures From Program

Wisconsin football quietly dropped its updated roster for 2026, and along with the usual height and weight updates, a few rising second year players were omitted, meaning they're no longer with the program.

Three class of 2025 signees, cornerbacks Jahmare Washington and Remington Moss, along with defensive lineman Torin Pettaway, are no longer on the team.

All three players were expected to be reserves this fall. None were expected to earn even a rotational role. So while these losses hurt Wisconsin's longer-term developmental prospects at both positions, respectively, these three departures won't impact the Badgers' lineup and rotations for 2026.

Washington was a three-star Chicagoland-area cornerback who boasted great measurables at 6-foot-2. He fit the mold of the long, lanky and fast corners Wisconsin has placed a great emphasis on recruiting as of late.

Moss was another three-star prospect, a versatile prospect from Virginia who could've played a myriad of positions in Wisconsin's defensive backfield. At 6-foot-2, he also had prototypical size for a variety of positions in the secondary.

Pettaway was already reported to have departed the team. The local defensive lineman from Middleton took reps with the outside linebackers this spring in part due to injuries, and had a long way to go towards cracking the rotation either along the defensive line or at outside linebacker.

What losing Washington, Moss and Pettaway means

Former Wisconsin cornerback Jahmare Washington (10). | Christian Borman.

Again, none of the three departures were expected to hold down sizable roles this fall. All three were developmental prospects who weren't going to make an impact on the field until the 2027 season, at the very earliest.

Still, losing Washington and Moss is a tough blow for the future of Wisconsin's defensive backfield. As mentioned, both players have the frame that the Badgers' seek out at cornerback and long, rangy defensive backs don't just grow on trees. Nonetheless, the Badgers will certainly reload; their 2027 recruiting class features three safeties and two cornerbacks, one of whom (Mekhi Williams) is rated as highly as No. 120 nationally on 247Sports.

Pettaway's departure is a little less impactful. The late-blooming high school prospect was somewhat coveted with seven offers, all from Big Ten programs, but was arguably the most long-term developmental prospect of the three.