Player Previews: How far can LB Mason Posa Take the Badgers' Defense?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with potentially Wisconsin football's best player, sophomore linebacker Mason Posa.

2025 Stats

58 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three PBUs, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.

Overview

The top of Wisconsin's inside linebacker room last fall, featuring Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis, seemed set in stone. But after injuries from the former and poor play from the latter required the Badgers to go deeper into their room than initially expected, Posa was the face of a youth movement at the position that also featured fellow freshman Cooper Catalano.

Posa got his first start against Oregon, and didn't look back. He made 13 tackles and broke up a pass against the Ducks, also roughing up quarterback Dante Moore and then delivering a line that made Badger fans fall in love with him: “I think I broke the quarterback’s nose. I was pretty happy. I saw him bleeding a little bit.”

That relentless physicality and unforgiving mindset is what came to define Posa's season, as he wound up leading Wisconsin in tackles despite only starting five games. The linebacker displayed not only a nose for the football, but a nose for the big play; for example, his strip-sack of Washington quarterback Demond Williams' in the Badgers' upset win led to Wisconsin's lone touchdown that night.

Last season, if Posa managed to process a play a hair faster than the offense could execute it, he snuffed it out more times than not. A sure tackler, a great athlete in space and a gifted pass-rusher, the linebacker's game has little if any weaknesses.

“He’s one of the best communicators that I’ve seen at linebacker in my career. Setting fronts, down and distances, being very vocal," outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell added this spring. "It provides a lot of comfortability for the guys up front that if something’s wrong, they can fix it."

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Posa could become the best linebacker in the entire country this fall, full stop.

He's already up there. Had he started the entirety of the 2025 season, he would likely be considered among the top handful inside backers in the country because his stats would look even better. But make no mistake: Posa has all of the tools to emerge as the top player at his position nationally.

If all goes according to plan for Posa, he picks up right where he left off in 2025, but looks even better. A full offseason working with strength and conditioning director Brady Collins does wonders for his body and athleticism, and he realizes all of the potential that's in front of him. Which, again to be clear, is becoming the best inside linebacker in the country.

“I love this place and I’m willing to die and sacrifice anything for this program to be winning again," he said this spring. “I’m really excited to see what kind of player I can be through a full season of college football.”

Worst-Case Scenario

Aside from an injury, of course, it's really hard to see Posa faltering this season. He's bigger, stronger and faster than he was last fall, and he was already one of the Big Ten's better linebackers as a true freshman.

Like many on this team, Posa is a player whose arrow appears to be pointing exclusively upwards. But in a worst-case scenario, the Badgers' defense as a whole crumbles. Posa is forced to try to do too much, and he doesn't take the kind of leap — statistically or otherwise — that many envision to be a foregone conclusion.

Prediction

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posa is going to explode this fall.

There's not many players I can say that about on this roster with extreme confidence. Posa is absolutely one of them.

The linebacker is not only a stud player who does everything he's asked to do proficiently, but he makes others around him better with his communication and ability to set and adjust the defensive front. He's the quarterback of the defense, and he's arguably Wisconsin's most important and impactful player this fall not named Colton Joseph.

I see Posa clearing 100 total tackles, notching something in the neighborhood of 5-8 sacks, and stuffing the rest of the stat sheet with more havoc numbers (forced fumbles, pass breakups, tackles-for-loss, ect) while firmly establishing himself as one of the best linebackers in all of college football.