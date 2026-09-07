Wisconsin Football Week 1 Defensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis

Wisconsin football fought valiantly in the first half, but ultimately showed its warts in a second-half blowout loss to No. 4 Notre Dame in Week 1.

The Badgers have a short week as they now transition to prep for FCS Western Illinois. As we did for the offense, Badgers On SI has defensive snap counts and analysis from the Week 1 loss.

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers defensive line Hammond Russell IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Hammond Russell IV (38)

- Charles Perkins (26)

- Junior Poyser (20)

- Nolan Vils (15)

- DeNigel Cooper (13)

- Dillan Johnson (11)

Russell and Perkins were the Badgers' top two defensive tackles, which came as no surprise. Poyser at No. 3 also checks out. It's interesting to see both Vils and Cooper leapfrog Johnson in the pecking order; the writing may be on the wall for the third-year player. I'd imagine defensive line coach EJ Whitlow wants four primary linemen, as he had last fall, and he's still working out that fourth spot between Vils, Cooper and Johnson.

Inside Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Cooper Catalano (64)

- Mason Posa (60)

- Jon Jon Kamara (18)

- Thomas Heiberger (4)

The Badgers played all four of their expected inside backers, though Heiberger didn't get much run against the Irish. Kamara played 18 snaps but didn't log a statistic, although he did get lost in coverage and miss a tackle on Nolan James' Jr's touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin didn't deploy the "STAR" linebacker all that much.

Outside Linebackers

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Sebastian Cheeks (43)

- Michael Garner (33)

- Tyreese Fearbry (25)

- Justus Boone (21)

- Nick Clayton (11)

- Aaron Witt (1)

Cheeks was the top pass-rusher, and he performed admirably, notching a strip sack and giving Notre Dame's tackles trouble all night. He looks to be on a different level this season, and that's excellent news for the Badgers. Garner got plenty of playing time, and the enormous edge-setting jumbo outside backer finished with four tackles and a quarterback hit. It'll be interesting to see when Clayton gets a chance to show what he can do as a pass-rusher over the course of an entire game.

Cornerbacks

Wisconsin cornerback Bryce West. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Javan Robinson (62)

- Jai’mier Scott (48)

- Bryce West (46)

- Eric Fletcher Jr (16)

- Cai Bates (2)

Robinson played almost every snap; that's to be expected. And it's safe to say we know who the staff likes between Jai'mier Scott and Eric Fletcher Jr — the latter was significantly out-snapped by the young rising corner. West was also a standout against the Irish, and he should play a good majority of the defensive snaps this fall. Bates looks to be an insurance policy for now.

Safeties

Wisconsin safety Marvin Burks Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Matt Jung (64)

- Marvin Burks (53)

- Cairo Skanes (10)

Jung played every defensive snap, while Skanes spelled Burks for 10 plays. No Carson Van Dinter for the Badgers just yet, and it doesn't look like the top two of Jung and Burks is in any sort of danger.