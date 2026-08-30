The Best Player at Every Position on Wisconsin Football's Defense Ahead of 2026

Notre Dame prep is in full swing as the Badgers look to kick off their season with a bang, taking on the No. 4 team in the nation in a week's time.

As we did for the offense, Badgers On SI breaks down the best player at each position on Wisconsin's defense ahead of an enormous 2026 campaign:

Defensive Line — Hammond Russell IV

Wisconsin defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV. | Christian Borman

Right out of the gate, this is tough decision as the strength of the Badgers defensive line room is its depth and ability to throw several enormous, experienced defensive linemen at an offense, rotating them to keep players fresh. But if anyone stood out to me the most at fall camp, it was West Virginia transfer Hammond Russell IV.

The 6-4, 230-pound 5th-year is a handful for offensive lineman with his size and length. He has one of the bigger wingspans in the room and while his size makes him a force to be reckoned with stopping the run, he also affects the passing game with his ability to get his hands in passing lanes.

Outside Linebacker — Sebastian Cheeks

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) during practice. | Christian Borman

This is another tough one because there's multiple archetypes of outside linebackers in this room between the bigger-bodied JACKs and the twitcher, pass-rush first SAM backers. But pound for pound, Cheeks is atop the room.

When he gets going, he has some real natural get-off; he can fly into the backfield in a hurry. He needs to do it more consistently in order to be the dependable edge rusher the Badgers need, but in terms of talent, Cheeks certainly has it.

Inside Linebacker — Mason Posa

Wisconsin LB Mason Posa. | Christian Borman.

Posa and Cooper Catalano are both special, special players. This is by no means an easy choice either. Both sophomores are dynamic inside backers, outstanding in their own different ways. I give Posa the slight edge here because at least at this point in both players' careers, he's displayed more of a knack for splash plays and getting his hands on the football. He's one of those rare defensive players whose uncanny nose for the football can change games in an instant (see: the Washington game last fall).

Cornerback — Javan Robinson

Wisconsin CB Javan Robinson. | Christian Borman.

While the depth and skill in this room should have the Badgers feeling much better about their secondary this season, the Arizona State transfer Robinson still looks like the clear top cornerback.

He's easily the most experienced, and it shows in his maturity and preparation. Physically, he's not as gifted as the other corners in the room that are over six feet tall, but head coach Luke Fickell does think he's the fastest player on the team. I expect a big 5th-year senior season out of Robinson.

Safety — Marvin Burks Jr

Wisconsin safety Marvin Burks Jr. | Christian Borman.

The Missouri transfer put some really strong tape together last fall in his second season as a starter with the Tigers. He's experienced, physical and versatile enough to play in the box and in the back end proficiently. Especially early in the season last year, Wisconsin suffered some rough play in the back end. But between the grizzled veteran Burks and a more experienced Matt Jung, this room should be much improved.