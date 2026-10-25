Wisconsin Football Week 8 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis vs. USC

Wisconsin needed a big win against a daunting foe Saturday night in Camp Randall Stadium. That's exactly what it got, pushing No. 16 USC around all night in a cathartic victory for a Badgers' team that was reeling after a rough loss on the road at UCLA.

It was a heartwarming performance for old-school Badgers fans. A flashy West Coast team predicated on speed and finesse waltzed into Madison and crawled home, unprepared for the exponentially more physical, violent and gritty Badgers in their home venue.

Badgers On SI has offensive snap counts from the much-needed bounce-back win over the Trojans:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Colton Joseph (60)

Joseph was extremely quiet through the air for the second straight week. The quarterback has just 124 passing yards over his last two games combined, but it's funny how when Wisconsin plays lockdown defense and the running game is at least serviceable, there's no chatter about how you can't win a game with double-digit passing yards. Joseph's final line — 12-of-14 passing for 58 yards and a score — is comically efficient for how little the passing game did Saturday night.

Running Back

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Abu Sama (36)

- Bryan Jackson (20)

- Darrion Dupree (4)

Sama's 36 snaps on offense were his most in a Badgers' uniform; there was a clear, concerted effort to get him the football. Jackson's 20 snaps were also the most he's seen the field in Madison. That was made possible mby Dupree being limited to just four snaps. The tailback popped up on Wisconsin's injury report throughout the week, so it's reasonable to assume he wasn't at full strength.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Chris Brooks Jr (43)

- Jaylon Domingeaux (30)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (29)

- Tyrell Henry (25)

- Shamar Rigby (12)

The absence of Malachi Coleman shortened Wisconsin wideout rotation Saturday night. Once again, Brooks led the way, and once again Rigby took up the rear. Domingeaux's 30 snaps were his most after he played 17 snaps in his debut last week in Pasadena. It seems a different wideout is the hero each week for Wisconsin (when one emerges at all) and against the Trojans, it was Brooks with his 16-yard touchdown catch.

Tight End

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph throws a pass to tight end Grant Stec. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Jacob Harris (31)

- Grant Stec (31)

- Ryan Schwendeman (30)

- Emmett Bork (9)

Wisconsin deployed a lot of tight ends in the process of bullying USC's defensive front. The Badgers totaled 83 tight end snaps last week against UCLA; they totaled 101 tight end snaps Saturday night in Madison. This was the first time all year three tight ends each logged 30 snaps, the majority of which were dedicated to run-blocking (69 of 101 total tight end snaps were of the run-blocking variety).

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph calls for the snap from Stylz Blackmon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Kevin Heywood (60)

- Stylz Blackmon (60)

- Emerson Mandell (60)

- Colin Cubberly (60)

- Barrett Nelson (53)

- PJ Wilkins (7)

Wisconsin replaced Wilkins with Nelson at right guard, although the former saw seven snaps in a minor rotational role. The rest of the line remained the same, and even though Austin Kawecki was available, he didn't play at either center or guard. Nelson had totaled 11 snaps in the Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan games, but this was his first career start and easily the most the fifth-year lineman has ever played.