Wisconsin Football Week 9 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis vs. Iowa

Wisconsin's offense was a mess in its ugly 30-0 loss to Iowa. The Badgers could never get going against the Hawkeyes, and for the second straight year, they were shut out at the hands of one of their biggest rivals.

It was a disheartening showing for an offense that we knew wasn't exactly high-flying, but we still believed to be taking strides and good enough to at least be competitive when coupled with a strong defense. Neither was the case in Iowa City.

Below, Badgers on SI breaks down the offensive snap counts from the blowout loss to the Hawkeyes:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Colton Joseph (32)

- Ryan Hopkins (19)

Well, it happened. Just a week ago, I wasn't nearly ready to entertain the idea of Wisconsin turning to the true freshman Hopkins at gunslinger. But somewhere in the midst of a stunning 30-0 defeat in what was considered the biggest game of the year to this point, I changed my mind — and so did the coaching staff. Hopkins was in on 14 passing plays and five running plays.

Running Back

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) prepares to hand the ball off to running back Darrion Dupree (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Darrion Dupree (26)

- Abu Sama (15)

- Bryan Jackson (10)

Dupree quietly took the most snaps in the running back room after being limited to just four last week against USC. I say quietly because Wisconsin's running game was silent, netting 52 yards that felt closer to the -17 it held the Trojans to last week. After shouldering 36 carries last week, Sama was back to a rotational role, as was Jackson, who saw his snaps cut in half from Week 8.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Jaylon Domingeaux (34)

- Tyrell Henry (30)

- Chris Brooks Jr. (27)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (25)

- Malachi Coleman (12)

- Shamar Rigby (6)

For the first time this season, Brooks didn't play the most snaps in Wisconsin's wide receiver room. That was Domingeaux instead, who was also the leading receiver with six catches for 86 yards. Malachi Coleman returned but was hardly involved with just 12 snaps. Like the running backs, Wisconsin's offense was so quiet that it was hard to notice how the wideouts rotated.

Tight End

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Landyn van Kekerix (23) tackles Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris (89). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Jacob Harris (28)

- Grant Stec (18)

- Ryan Schwendeman (16)

- Emmett Bork (8)

After having three tight ends play 30-plus snaps last week against USC, Wisconsin didn't play its tight ends quite as much in Iowa City. Harris and Stec once again led the way. Harris was disproportionately on the field for passing plays; his 17 passing play snaps easily led the way in the room and no other Badger tight end had more than four.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph controls the offense at the line against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Kevin Heywood (51)

- Emerson Mandell (51)

- Colin Cubberly (45)

- Stylz Blackmon (34)

- Austin Kawecki (32)

- Ryan Cory (17)

- Blake Cherry (14)

- PJ Wilkins (11)

The Badgers' offensive line was a mess against the Hawkeyes. Right guard was a revolving door, with Kawecki, Wilkins and Cherry all taking snaps there. Blackmon and Cory both got time at center. Cherry — who hadn't played since Week 5 against Michigan State — also took a few snaps away from Cubberly at left guard. The only constants were the tackles, Heywood and Mandell.