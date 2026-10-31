Wisconsin Musters Nothing Offensively, Gets Dominated by Iowa Once Again

For the third consecutive season, Wisconsin looked wildly unprepared for the battle for the Heartland Trophy, falling 30-0 to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Halloween.

On the game’s first drive, the defense forced a third-and-seven, but as Matt Jung attempted to press up on DJ Vonnahme, he slipped, leaving the Iowa tight end open on the sideline. Vonnahme made the catch and rumbled all the way to the Wisconsin 25-yard line.

Charles Perkins made a big stop on third down, forcing a Hawkeye field goal to make it 3-0, but the first break of the game going in Iowa’s favor was a sign of what was to come.

Wisconsin had just one complete drive the entire first quarter, going absolutely nowhere. Colton Joseph was sacked on the offense’s first play from scrimmage, setting up the three-and-out.

Iowa’s second drive of the game wasn’t jumpstarted by a giant gain, but it ended in the end zone. After reaching the Wisconsin 40, the Hawkeyes faced a third-and-four, with the Badgers’ defense having a chance to get off the field, but Hank Brown used his legs to pick up 15 yards.

Four plays later, it was Vonnahme again, connecting with Brown for a four-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 10-0.

Offering no response, the Wisconsin offense picked up two false starts, gaining just one yard before punting again. Fans were expecting an ugly game, especially with the rain coming down in Iowa City, but unfortunately for the Badgers, they were the only team playing ugly.

With 11:05 remaining in the first half, Wisconsin finally built some momentum. After yet another penalty early in the drive, Joseph found Chris Brooks Jr. for an 18-yard gain, setting the tone for an 86-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes.

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Micheal Garner (51) and linebacker Mason Posa (8) and linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the Iowa 49-yard line, Joseph and Jaylon Domingeaux connected for a big-play strike, with a 41-yard pass setting the Badgers up inside Iowa’s 10-yard line. But on fourth-and-goal from inside the one-yard line, Abu Sama was stuffed on an attempt to get wide and score, holding the score at 10-0.

The Hawkeyes would make the Badgers pay when Brown connected with Tony Diaz for a 45-yard gain, once again helping Iowa cross into Wisconsin territory. Just a few minutes later, Diaz got the edge on a touch pass from Brown, capping a 98-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown. Brown finished the half with 190 passing yards.

While attempting to take the game to the half, the bad got worse as Joseph coughed up the football on Wisconsin’s own 17-yard line, allowing Iowa to take on three more points in the half’s closing minute. Finally, the break came with the Badgers trailing 20-0.

Opening the second half, the story was exactly the same. Following a 15-yard catch from Domingeaux, the Badgers gained one yard on the next three plays. Wisconsin’s next drive would result in yet another three-and-out with no yards gained.

The Iowa drive between the Badgers’ two uninspiring drives to begin the half went 71 yards, capped by a two-yard touchdown run from Vonnahme.

Before the third quarter expired, the Hawkeyes added three more with a 54-yard field goal from Caden Buhr, making it 30-0 with 2:16 to play in the third. That score held through the final whistle.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, after punts from both teams in the final two minutes of the period, it was Ryan Hopkins who led the Wisconsin offense back onto the field.

Hopkins nearly put points on the board, connecting with Tyrell Henry for a 57-yard completion in the closing minutes, but Henry, after making the catch, fumbled away the scoring opportunity.

Next weekend, the Badgers will return home for a matchup with Rutgers.