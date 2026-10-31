Winners and Losers from No. 25 Wisconsin's Embarrassing 30-0 loss at Iowa

Let's get something out of the way — the entire travel roster could be considered a "loser" after the debacle we just witnessed in Iowa City.

After yet another horrific performance against Iowa, essentially the entire roster is trending downwards. There's not a whole lot of positives to take from the shellacking at the hands of the Hawkeyes other than one playmaker on offense having a good day. Otherwise, burn the tape from this game and get ready to host a bottom-feeding Rutgers team next week.

Here's my winners and losers from the Badgers' stunning blowout loss on Halloween:

WINNERS

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) defends a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux (9). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Jaylon Domingeaux

Domingeaux continues to be a threat in the passing game with his extremely reliable hands. He reeled in a 41-yard catch on Wisconsin's third drive while sliding backwards on the slippery Kinnick Stadium turf with an Iowa defensive back all over him. He appears to have the best hands in Wisconsin's receiver room, and needs to be a bigger part of the Badgers' game-plan and their anemic offense.

LOSERS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Colton Joseph

Even amidst another miserable performance from Joseph, I didn't think the Badgers would turn to Ryan Hopkins as they had much bigger problems all afternoon, especially on the defensive side of the ball and along the offensive front. The coaching staff proved me wrong. At this point, it's hard to escape the fact that the Old Dominion transfer has been a disappointment in Madison.

Joseph may have legitimately just lost the starting quarterback gig. He's now thrown for under 100 yards in three straight games, and while Hopkins wasn't terrific in his stead, he threw for more yards than Joseph and looked smoother as a passer. Of course, the game was already long decided by the time Hopkins trotted out with the offense.

Entire offensive line

It wasn't just the lack of push in the running game or the lack of pass protection. It was the complete lack of discipline. With over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, four of the Badgers' five starters on the offensive line had already been flagged for a false start. In a measuring stick game for Wisconsin's offensive front, it got manhandled by Iowa yet again.

CB Jai'mier Scott

Aside from struggling in coverage like the rest of the Badgers' secondary, Scott was called for two penalties that contributed to Iowa scoring drives: a pass interference on which he got beat off the line immediately, and a holding against tight end DJ Vonnahme. He was flagged for his third holding in the 4th quarter to cap off an extremely forgettable day for the young corner.

Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes

Wisconsin posted its first goose-egg of the season, and while Joseph's struggles will get a lot of the attention, Grimes didn't call a great game by any stretch of the imagination. The biggest atrocity was the 4th-and-goal jet sweep from the one yard-line that went absolutely nowhere. If it worked, maybe we'd be singing Grimes' praises. But it didn't, and now we're left wondering why the Badgers got cute in such a crucial situation.

The Badgers couldn't find anything on the ground with a meager 52 rushing yards. Aside from one jet motion handoff to Abu Sama that gained 11 yards, Grimes had no answer for the Hawkeyes' stout defensive front.

The passing game was also unimaginative even with a struggling quarterback. It's hard to have a lot of faith in Grimes' ability to scheme this unit to success at this point.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel

Sense a pattern here? Rather than call out each starter on each unit individually, which would certainly be warranted give the complete domination we just witnessed, both coordinators are losers Saturday because their phases looked woefully unprepared in arguably the biggest game of the season.

We gave Tressel a lot of credit after he shut down the Trojans' high-flying offense last Saturday. What a difference a week makes, because his defense looked nothing like the unit that held Lincoln Riley to his fewest points ever as a head coach. It's mind-boggling that no matter how good his unit appears to be, you can set your watch to it getting beaten up by Iowa.

Against USC, we noticed a more complex game-plan with exotic looks and big blitzes at times to throw the Trojans off their game. There was no such innovation against Iowa. A truly astoundingly poor defensive performance after what we've witnessed this season.