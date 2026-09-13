Wisconsin Gets Back on Track With a Win in its Home Opener, but not Without Struggle

MADISON, Wisconsin — As Abu Sama scored from 72 yards out on Wisconsin’s first play from scrimmage on Saturday night, it looked like things would get ugly in a hurry for Western Illinois. Most of the ugly, however, was for Wisconsin. The Badgers eventually prevailed 36-9, but not without getting more than they asked for from the Leathernecks.

On his second carry of the game, Sama added another 31 yards to his total, setting up a Gavin Lahm field goal to extend the lead to 10 less than five minutes into the game.

The early bleeding wouldn’t stop there for Western Illinois, as Carson Van Dinter got home to block and recover the Leathernecks’ second punt of the night, taking it in for a score. At the 7:54 mark of the first quarter, Wisconsin was leading 17-0.

On its third drive of the game, Western Illinois was able to get on the board, driving 65 yards for a 27-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 17-3. It would later put together a second 65-yard drive, capped by another field goal.

After the initial onslaught, the Badgers’ offense showcased its flaws. Missed throws from Colton Joseph and a lack of holes created by the offensive line forced Wisconsin to settle for three field goals in the first half. One offensive touchdown in the first half simply isn’t enough considering the opponent.

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws downfield during the second quarter of their game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Describing the first half as underwhelming would be generous. The defense didn’t allow a touchdown, and while the first-play touchdown and blocked punt skewed the numbers a tad, Western Illinois dominated time-of-possession. The Leathernecks moved the ball with ease for stretches, which is inexcusable for Wisconsin’s defense.

The same issues which have plagued Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin teams were once again on display in the first 30 minutes, and given the level of the opponent on the opposite sideline, there’s no excuses.

To begin the second half, it was the same story. A 45-yard completion for the Leathernecks on the half’s opening play led to a field goal which cut the Badgers’ lead to 23-9.

On the ensuing drive, Wisconsin flashed dominance on the ground, driving 68 yards — all of which came on the ground — capped by a Darrion Dupree touchdown scamper of 28 yards.

The fourth quarter was uneventful until Joseph hit Tyrell Henry for a 51-yard pickup, then found Chris Brooks who scored from 33 yards on consecutive plays to give fans something to feel good about. Despite the late score, it was a rather uninspiring effort from Joseph and the offense as a whole.

Looking ahead, Wisconsin will need to put the disappointing performance in the rearview mirror as it prepares to welcome Eastern Michigan to Camp Randall next Saturday. Following next week’s nonconference finale, Fickell will take his team to Happy Valley for a date with Penn State.

It’s still early in the season and there’s plenty of time for the Badgers to figure some things out, but that needs to happen fast as there’s not many options left to help this program turn a corner.