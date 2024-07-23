Wisconsin's Luke Fickell excited for new Big Ten traditions, rivalries
Big Ten Media Days kicked off on Tuesday and Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was one of six head coaches to speak. Coaches are given a 15-minute window to speak in main press conferences and his opening statement lasted 10 minutes, leaving little time for questions from reporters.
Fickell began his opening statement by talking about the new 18-team conference. The Big Ten will officially add USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington this year, completely changing the outlook of the league.
"I am excited to not be the new guy, not be the new guys because it's year two, but not be the new guy because everybody's new," Fickell said. "Even [Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz], who's been here for quite a while, is new to this what I call coast-to-coast Big Ten. We're all kinda newbies in some ways."
Fickell, meanwhile, isn't worried about Big Ten traditions going to waste with four new teams.
"I've been a Big Ten guy my entire life. I have been fortunate enough to grow up in Big Ten country and learn the histories and the traditions and the rivalries since I was a little young kid, then to have the great fortunes for myself to be able to actually play and then coach within the Big Ten for 20-some years," Fickell continued. "I can honestly tell you that I'm more excited today...about what these new history we can create, what these new traditions are that we can create with these new rivalries that we are going to be creating."
"I know for some traditionalists, with all the things that I've understood about the Big Ten that we're not losing those things we're only growing," he added. "We're only gaining, starting to add to some new histories, traditions and rivalries that I think are going to make our sport even better.
The Badgers had a busy offseason, adding 16 players from the transfer portal and losing 23. Most notably, they will have a new quarterback under center in Week 1 with Miami Hurricanes transfer Tyler Van Dyke.
After a disappointing first season going 7-6, Fickell seems to have a sense of urgency to turn things around quickly.
"Thirty-nine days until Friday, Aug. 30 when we kick off in Camp Randall and that's real exciting," Fickell said. "There's more work to be done in the next 39 days for us and our team and our program than really over the last six months."
Wisconsin begins the season at home Aug. 30 against Western Michigan. Two weeks later they'll be hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the marquee non-conference games in college football this season.