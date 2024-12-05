Wisconsin signs 24 players to 2025 recruiting class on early signing day
Coming off a disappointing season, Luke Fickell has given Wisconsin football fans a reason to be happy heading into the holiday season.
The Badgers announced they have signed 24 players for the 2025 recruiting class as part of the early signing day period.
“I woke up and forgot it was signing day,” Fickell laughed. “I was still up until 11:30 (Tuesday night) talking to a recruit. There is just so much going on that you wake up and picture your day and I had to get back into gear.
“It was a great morning. It was crazy with all the things going on but a lot of excitement.”
Included in the group are quarterbacks Carter Smith, who played in Florida, and Landyn Locke, who played in Texas, along with defensive backs Cairo Skanes, Jahmare Washington, Luke Emmerich, Grant Dean, Jaimier Scott and Remington Moss.
Why is defensive back important? Because Wisconsin continues to lose players from that group to the transfer portal this offseason.
Others in the group include Jaylen Williams, Emmett Bork, Drayden Pavey, Xavier Ukponu, Hardy Watts, Nicolas Clayton, Eugene Hilton Jr., Mason Posa, Torin Pettaway, Nizyi Davis, Nolan Davenport, Logan Powell, Cam Clark, Sam Lateju, Cooper Catalano and Michael Roeske.
“If you are counting on a ton of freshmen, that isn’t the easiest thing in the world,” Fickell said. “But we are heading almost closer to the NFL in that you have to count on these guys (right away). When spring ball starts, they will have the opportunity to play.”
The class is expected to finish ranked among the Top 25 in the country, marking the second time in two seasons Fickell has put together such a group. Pavey, Pettaway and Ukponu are all considered three-star prospects who will suit up along the defensive line.
Clayton and Williams are four-star outside linebackers while Posa is a four-star inside linebacker for Wisconsin.
Smith held offers from Michigan, Boston College, Cincinnati and Florida before committing to the Badgers to play quarterback while Locke selected Wisconsin over the likes of Duke, East Carolina, Miami and North Texas.