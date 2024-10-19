Wisconsin wins old school Big Ten West battle on the road against Northwestern
The Badgers were able to leave Evanston, Illinois with a 23-3 win over Northwestern, avoiding the notorious 11 a.m. lookahead spot against the Wildcats.
Wisconsin carried a 14-0 lead into halftime, but it was exactly the prettiest performance. Highlighted by a Braedyn Locke interception and a blocked field goal, the Badgers left a lot of points on the field.
Running back Cade Yacamelli received only one carry in the first half, but it went for three yards and a touchdown. Locke added the other score for the Badgers on an 11-yard read-option keeper into the endzone.
Northwestern opened the scoring in the second half with a 26-yard field goal on its first possession, shrinking the Badgers' lead to 14-3. It looked like the momentum was shifting after Locke coughed up a fumble for his second turnover of the day on the following possession.
Wisconsin's defense came up with a big stop forcing a Northwestern punt and the offense responded with its best drive of the game. The Badgers went 80 yards down the field on eight plays and tight end Tucker Ashcraft found the endzone on a three-yard reception. It took only one play for Wisconsin to score again forcing a Northwestern safety and they led 23-3, taking complete control of the game.
The Badgers were able to coast through the rest of the second half and hold onto a 23-3 win. They out-gained Northwestern 359 total yards to 209. Tawee Walker had his third straight game with more than 90 rushing yards, finishing the day with 126 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Wisconsin is now 5-2 on the season, setting up a marquee game under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium next week against No. 3 Penn State.