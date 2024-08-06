Wisconsin WR Will Pauling named to college football 'Freaks List'
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman has released his annual college football "Freaks List," and Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling found himself recognized on the list of 101 college football standouts.
The junior wideout from Chicago led the Badgers in receiving last season with 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, he worked almost exclusively from the slot.
"At 5-10, 190, Pauling, second in the Big Ten last year with 74 catches, is a stick of dynamite. His 22 third-down catches that converted first downs was the most by a Big Ten player since 2016," Feldman wrote. "His 11 contested catches in 2023 tied for the most of any returning Big Ten player. He has run 4.39 in the 40, 4.03 in the pro agility shuttle and vertical-jumped 36 inches, and he’s incredibly strong. He squatted 600 pounds this summer, deadlifted 605 and did 15 reps on the bench of 225."
Wisconsin's passing attack was a bit underwhelming in the first season of the Luke Fickell era with offensive coordinator Phil Longo calling plays. With Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke as the projected starting quarterback, Pauling is expected to be one of his top targets in 2024.
Pauling is viewed by many as one of the most explosive slot receivers in the entire country, and his elite athleticism is a big reason why.
"He’s such a freak,” Badgers safety Hunter Wohler told Feldman. “Pound for pound, he might be the strongest player on our team. He’s extremely fast. He understands the game so well and just plays the game with a lot of energy and a lot of passion. He’s the full package. I get to play against him every day and it makes me better.”
According to Feldman, starting Wisconsin inside linebacker Jake Chaney was also strongly considered to be featured on the list. He has reportedly squatted over 650 pounds, deadlifted 675 and bench pressed 225 pounds for 34 reps.