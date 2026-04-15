Former Wisconsin Badgers Forward Lands at Elite Mid-Major Program

Wisconsin's first outgoing transfer is the first former Badger hooper to find a new home.

Wisconsin sophomore Jack Robison, who entered the transfer portal on March 24 and is the first of three Badgers to do so thus far, announced his next program on X:

Robison, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will head to North Dakota State and join the Bison as a junior.

Robison's best performance at Wisconsin was a six-point outing against UW-Milwaukee on Dec. 30. The 6-foot-6 forward did knock down 3-of-4 triples as well -- there's some definite tools for the Bison to play with here.

Robison was a three-star prospect on both 247Sports and Rivals/On3, while ESPN gave him a four-star rating. Out of high school, he fielded offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, South Florida and St. Thomas before ultimately signing with Wisconsin.

How Could Robison fare at NDSU?

North Dakota State is an elite mid-major program. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a solid destination for Robison. He played in 30 games across his first two seasons in Madison but averaged just 1.2 and 1.8 minutes as a freshman and sophomore, respectively.

North Dakota State is an excellent mid-major program. The Bison are coming off a 27-win season and a Summit League title earning them an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, where it earned a No. 14 seed and got routed by No. 3 Michigan State. Still, this is a good program that's on the rise and well-positioned to continue to make noise.

It's also worth noting that North Dakota State will join the Mid American Conference (MAC) in 2026. While that's a football-only move, the increased revenue the Bison's athletic programs figure to see after they make the jump up from the FCS level should be significant, and should surely trickle down to a basketball program that's made the NCAA Tournament five times in the past 12 seasons.

It'll be interesting to see how Robison performs at North Dakota State. He'll look to be the next player in an increasingly long line of former Badgers who have transferred to a mid-major school and blown up.

Last season, one year removed from playing for Wisconsin, Daniel Freitag averaged 19.8 points at Buffalo while Camren Hunter averaged 21.0 points at Arkansas State.