2 Wisconsin Badgers hockey upset by #4 Michigan State: 3 stars

Madison, WI - For the first time since November 14, 2025, the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team has lost a Big Ten conference game. The Badgers swept the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing before Thanksgiving, but on Thursday, it was UW that found itself on the losing end in its own arena.

#4 Michigan State (16-5-0, 7-4-0 Big Ten) upset #2 Wisconsin (15-4-2, 8-3-0 Big Ten) 4-3 inside the Kohl Center to open a two-game series in Madison. The Badgers came within inches of sending the game to overtime as Wisconsin captain Ben Dexheimer hit the post in the final minute with the extra attacker, but UW ultimately failed to overcome a three-goal deficit.

"The middle period was the one that bit us," Wisconsin head coach Mike Hastings said. "And again, we've played with fire a couple different times and it hasn't, and we did make the push, but not enough. Sometimes the ones that hurt the most, you learn the most."

First star: Charlie Stramel

The former Wisconsin Badger lifted the Spartans to the upset victory, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period with a highlight-reel effort.

Who else but Charlie Stramel? He makes it 4-1 Spartans in the second period! pic.twitter.com/xnthAAfetT — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 16, 2026

After picking up the puck at the Spartan blue line, the Rosemount, Minnesota native needed only six seconds to skate through the neutral zone, between UW defensemen Logan Hensler and Joe Palodichuk, and put the puck five-hold past Daniel Hauser.

Second Star: Daniel Russell

Stramel also added an assist on a goal by his left winger, Daniel Russell, for a game-high two points. Hastings gave the duo of linemates credit for making "really nice individual plays" to score.

"[Stramel and Russell] weren't alone until they were," Hastings said. "And what I mean by that is through the neutral zone or at the blue line, we were in good spots."

Daniel Russell beats the goaltender and goes bar down to make it 3-1! pic.twitter.com/arZEImFP7a — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 16, 2026

MSU's top line of forwards, Russell-Stramel-Porter Martone, has generated 75 points on the season.

"You've got to credit them for making a play," Hastings added. "And then we'll learn from not defending it the way we probably could have. It's a learning experience for everyone."

Third Star: Joe Palodichuk

Badgers defender Joe Palodichuk admitted in a post-game interview that he needed "to be tighter in the middle" to prevent Stramel from scoring.

"He came with a bunch of speed and caught me crossing over," the junior added. "He's a good player, you know? He's going to make plays, but for me to be a bit stronger defensively tomorrow will be key."

Overall, however, the blue-liner was stout defensively on the night. The UW alternate captain blocked a game-high five shots and assisted on Tyson Dyck's third-period goal that brought Wisconsin within a goal of tying.

"Learn from it and be better tomorrow," Palodichuk said of the loss. "I think we can be better on our blue lines, getting pucks in, and defensively breaking pucks out and feeding our speed."

Up next for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey

The Badgers return to the ice for the series finale with the Michigan State Spartans tonight, Friday, January 16th at 7:00 p.m. Central. The game is available to watch via streaming on Big Ten Plus.

