How to watch, listen to Wisconsin men's hockey at Penn State

One regular-season series remains for the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team. As UW tries to solidify its position in both the NCAA and Big Ten tournaments, head coach Mike Hastings' group knows there is plenty left to play for.

"The leadership group, they're all aware of what time of the year it is," Hastings said in a press conference on Tuesday. "This is something that started back in June, so they're excited about it."

No. 11 Wisconsin (19-11-2, 12-10-2 Big Ten) is on the cusp of clinching home ice advantage in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes are guaranteed to face off next Wednesday as the fourth and fifth-place teams in the conference. Who finishes in which of those two spots, and in turn gets to host that matchup, will be determined this weekend.

So long as Wisconsin earns at least one conference point, by either a win or an overtime loss at the hands of Penn State, UW will host postseason hockey inside the Kohl Center. If the Badgers are twice defeated in regulation, and if the Buckeyes earn two regulation wins over the last-place Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UW will travel on a short week to Columbus.

No. 6 Penn State (20-10-2, 12-8-2 Big Ten) is looking to use its home ice advantage this weekend. The Nittany Lions will host 'White Out' night for Friday's series finale.

"It's gonna be packed. It's gonna be a fun atmposphere," Badgers alternate captain Joe Palodichuk said. "They're just—they're a good team. We're a good team. It's gonna be a fun compeition."

How to watch, stream, listen to Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey at Penn State

Wisconsin has won five-straight road contests at Penn State, a streak dateing back to February 25th, 2023. PSU, however, got the better of UW earlier this season in Madison, sweeping the Badgers in a two-game series. Wisconsin scored first in both contests, but the Nittany Lions wound up outscoring the Badgers by a combined score of 10-3.

Since that series, Penn State has lost ita captain and first-line center Dane Dowiak to a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has seen its top two centers, Gavin Morrissey and Vasily Zelenov, return from injury.

Where: Pegula Ice Arena — Penn State University — State College, Pennsylvania

Game 1

When: Thursday, March 5th — 6:00 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Listen/Radio: Badger Sports Network // 1310 AM WIBA // Varsity Network App (Play-by-play: Brian Posick; Analyst: Paul Capobianco)

Game 2

When: Friday, March 6th — 6:00 p.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Listen/Radio: Badger Sports Network // 1310 AM WIBA // Varsity Network App (Play-by-play: Brian Posick; Analyst: Paul Capobianco)