Las Vegas, NV — As former conference rivals in the WCHA, the Wisconsin Badgers and Denver Pioneers have a storied history. The tale of the 2026 Frozen Four is still to be written, however, and both UW and DU stack up as among the nation's best.

No. 4 Wisconsin (24-12-2, 14-10-0 Big Ten) and No. 3 Denver (28-11-3, 17-6-1 NCHC) meet Saturday afternoon, at 4:30 p.m. Central, in the final game of the college hockey season. When they do, it will be a clash of two powerhouse offenses, freshmen goaltenders, and hot streaks.

Wisconsin Badgers and Denver Pioneers bring potent offense to Frozen Four

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Denver Pioneers defenseman Kent Anderson (21) celebrates after scoring a goal in double overtime against the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wisconsin's calling card this season has been its offense. Led by a speedy top-line anchored by crafty centerman Gavin Morrissey, the Badgers score 3.71 goals-per-game. Morrissey leads that top-five offense with 36 points. Junior winger Quinn Finley has scored a team-high 17 goals, with his opposite wing Chrisitan Fitzgerald following just behind with 16.

Denver boasts offensive firepower of its own, scoring 3.62 goals per game, good for eighth in the country. Outstanding two-way defenseman Evan Pohlkamp is the Pioneers' leading-scorer. With 18 goals and 21 assists, the Hobey Baker Award finalist leads the country in goals and points by a blue-liner.

Freshmen goaltenders clash for NCAA hockey national championship

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Wisconsin Badgers defenseman Aiden Dubinsky (28) celebrates with goalie Daniel Hauser (31) after defeating North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In net, both teams are backstopped by goaltenders in their first collegiate seasons. Neither is a typical freshman, both coming after stints playing at the major junior level in the Western Hockey League.

UW netminder Daniel Hauser is 22-years-old and has posted a 2.50 goals against average and .900 save percentage this season with three shutouts. In the NCAA Tournament, the Alberta native has taken his game up a notch, surrendering just 1.67 goals on average through three contests and stopping 93.2% of shots that have come his way.

DU's Johnny Hicks, who celebrated his 20th birthday in September, has been among the best goaltenders in men's DI college hockey this season. His 1.26 goals against and .955 save percentage both lead the way nationally. Despite not earning the starting role until late January, he has led the Pioneers to a dominant late-season run.

Hot streaks on the line

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Wisconsin Badgers defenseman Ben Dexheimer (4) looks to shoot in the first period against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

On January 24th, Hicks entered a game against the St. Cloud State Huskies after Montreal Canadiens prospect Quentin Miller suffered a lower-body injury early in the first period. Before then, Hicks had yet to earn his first start for DU. Since then, the job is undeniably his.

The Pioneers have not lost since Hicks took over in net, going 15-0-1 en route to the national title game after a 13-11-2 start.

Although not a 16-game unbeaten streak, the Badgers are on a late-season run of their own. After a six-game losing streak in January started to overshadow a standout first half, Wisconsin again found its groove. UW is 8-1 since ending that six-game skid. Its only loss came in the opening-round of the Big Ten Tournament, giving Wisconsin extended rest ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

After Denver needed double-overtime in the third-longest game in Frozen Four history to get to the national title game, perhaps Wisconsin can again take advantage of the extra rest on Saturday.