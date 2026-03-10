Badger men's hockey B1G star expects better in 2026 playoffs

Madison, WI — Ahead of his team's Big Ten Tournament opener, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey alternate captain Gavin Morrissey spoke with members of the media on Monday. After closing out the regular season with a pair of road wins at Penn State, Morrissey wants to make sure his team is ready for single-elimination playoff hockey.

"It's almost more mental preparation," the sophomore said of the difference between the regular season and a new conference tournament schedule. "Knowing you just have to be ready for just that one game, and you don't really get a game to warm up or to get into the series at all. So it's just being flexible, being able to kind of roll with the punches at times, just going through it game by game."

Morrissey's leadership on and off the ice helped No. 10/11 Wisconsin (21-11-2, 14-10-0 Big Ten) close its regular season with a playoff mentality. The Badgers went to the Nittany Lions' home rink, won both games, and clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the B1G Tournament in the process.

Much like he has been all season for UW, Morrissey played a crucial role in those 7-3 and 5-2 victories. On Tuesday, he was recognized for his standout performance.

Wisconsin men's hockey center Gavin Morrissey named B1G Second Star of the Week

Road sweep against a top-10 team



Road sweep against a top-10 team

That's how you finish the regular season

Morrissey scored two goals (tied for a series-high among all skaters) and added an assist for a three-point weekend. At the faceoff dot, the center continued his season-long domination, winning 35 of 58 draws. His 392 faceoff wins this season are the eighth-most in the country.

For his efforts, Morrissey was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week, winning weekly conference honors for the first time in his career.

The Rochester Hills, Michigan native has put himself among elite company this season. With eight goals and 24 assists, his team-leading 32 points (tying his point-total from last season) make him one of just nine Badgers since 2008-09 to record 30+ points in both their freshman and sophomore seasons.

Morrissey joins Derek Stepan, Craig Smith, Mark Zengerle, Nic Kerdiles, Luke Kunin, Trent Frederic, Cole Caufield, and Cruz Lucius on that list. Aside from Lucius, who is in the midst of his final year of collegiate eligibility with the Arizona State Sun Devils after transferring from UW, every other player on that list has enjoyed a lengthy professional career.

Morrissey is currently an NHL Free Agent. He received an invite to the Anaheim Ducks' offseason development camp last summer.

Up next for Badger men's hockey

Postseason starts Wednesday at the Kohl Center.



Badgers and Buckeyes at 7 p.m. CT (Times are ET on the graphic)



Tourney reseeds after quarterfinals with top two seeds left hosting semis next Saturday



Join us on Wednesday!!!



🎟️ https://t.co/dxUDGir5K2 https://t.co/ids7A0kkTu — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 7, 2026

The Badgers face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday. UW and OSU met in the opening round of the conference tournament a season ago when the Buckeyes, in a previously used tournament format, defeated the Badgers in three games of a best-of-three series.

Morrissey expects a more favorable outcome for Wisconsin this year.

"I think we're just a better team this year," the 5-foot-11 lefty said when comparing his upcoming meeting to past postseason meetings against Ohio State. "I think there's that, but I think that the commitment level in this group is more than 100%. Everyone is really bought in and I expect us to be really well-prepared for this playoff game."

**This article has been updated to correct a transcription error.