Badger women's hockey advances to WCHA title game: 3 stars

St. Paul, MN — The No. 13 Minnesota State Mavericks' first trip to the WCHA Final Faceoff was short lived. Top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey extended its winning-streak over MSU to 23 games by earning a 7-2 victory in the conference tournament semifinal on Thursday.

Mavericks goaltender Hailey Hansen nearly escaped the first period unscathed. After stopping 18 shots to open the game, Hansen's defense left her on an island to face three all-conference Badgers. WCHA Player of the Year Caroline Harvey broke the scoreless tie, putting Wisconsin up 1-0 with 1:19 to play before the first intermission.

UW's goals compounded from there. Wisconsin (32-3-2, 24-3-2 WCHA) scored on four of its next ten shots on goal, putting the game effectively out of reach well before the midway mark.

Although the final stretch of the third period lacked the dramatics of a close contest, Wisconsin's best players put on a show of force. If the Badgers play like they did on Thursday for the next three weeks, it will be hard to see any team denying UW back-to-back national titles.

First Star: Kirsten Simms

Career goal No. 98 for Simms 👀



Assists: Adéla Šapovalivová, Claire Enright https://t.co/o3SA4jTgyE pic.twitter.com/KWiQBxsiFt — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 5, 2026

Fresh off her return from the Olympic Games, Kirsten Simms contributed a pair of goals and an assist in the semifinal victory. Since returning from Milan, she has tallied six points in three games.

With her pair of goals on Thursday, the Michigan native moved into a tie with Brooke Ammerman (2008-12) for the fifth-most goals in UW's program history. If Simms adds finds the back of the net two more times before Wisconsin's season ends, she will join Wisconsin co-captain Lacey eden among the short list of players to ever reach the 100-mark.

Second Star: Kelly Gorbatenko

Minnesota State turnover ➡️ Badger Goal!



Assist: Caroline Harvey https://t.co/8CwnNjFqdi pic.twitter.com/MDCU629ZnR — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 5, 2026

Wisconsin women's hockey alternate captain Kelly Gorbatenko finished the first period with only one shot on goal, but her dominant presence up and down the ice was undeniable. As the game continued, the Barrington Illinois native was rewarded two goals, tying Simms for a game-high, plus an assist.

The forward continues to add to her career-high 25 goals in her junior season, and has become a unique weapon for the Badgers. With her 5-foot-11 frame, Gorbatenko has learned to use her reach to protect the puck as "a unique talent."

"Tt started when I broke my wrist a while ago, and so I learned how to stick handle with one hand," Gorbatenko said in a post-game interview. "So that just kind of gave me confidence to be able to protect in that way and use my size to my advantage."

Third Star: Caroline Harvey

The WCHA Player of the Year is the first to score at the WCHA Final Faceoff!



Assists: Lacey Eden, Kelly Gorbatenko https://t.co/kohRmPyDdz pic.twitter.com/tDLab7QHJz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 5, 2026

Fresh off of winning conference player of the year, and becoming the first player in history to win WCHA Defender of the Year three times, Harvey displayed why she continues to earn nearly every individual honor in the sport.

In addition to her go-ahead goal, the New Hampshire native added a pair of assists to tie Simms and Gorbatenko with a game-high three points. Despite missing eight games to help Team USA win a gold medal, Harvey is on the verge of breaking her own single-season program scoring record. As a junior, Harvey set UW's single-season record for most points by a defender with 63. After Thursday, she is up to 61 points in her final collegiate season.