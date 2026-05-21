Former Wisconsin Football Standout Finds a New Home in the NFL

Former Wisconsin football defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk has spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was drafted in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was one of many former Badgers, like T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Keeanu Benton, who played for the Steelers.

After playing 60 games and seven starts with the Steelers, Loudermilk is trading in his black and yellow uniform for a purple and gold one, joining several other former Badgers on the move this offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of Loudermilk on their X page.

The Vikings will add the former Badgers standout to give them some depth along the defensive line. After facing some cap difficulties this offseason, the Vikings cut their big-name defensive linemen, Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

To offset the losses, the Vikings drafted Caleb Banks (first round) and Domonique Orange (third round) in this year's NFL Draft. Still, the Vikings must be looking to add more depth along the line if they are adding Loudermilk into the fray.

In five seasons in the NFL, Loudermilk has totaled 63 total tackles, one sack, and six passes defended.

During his time in Madison, Loudermilk was a solid presence along the Badgers' defensive line and a highly productive player. In 40 games with Wisconsin, he totaled 63 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and nine passes defended.

Loudermilk will lean on his experience to earn a spot on the Vikings team that desperately needs someone to make an impact from the defensive line position.