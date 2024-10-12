Badgers men's hockey upset by Lindenwood in season opener
That was not the start to the season the ninth-ranked Badgers men’s hockey team was looking for.
The Badgers were unable to overcome a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 upset loss to Lindenwood in their season opener Friday night in Madison, Wis.
Jaeden Mercier scored two goals for Lindenwood (2-0-0), including the first of the contest on the power play 11 minutes, 51 seconds into the first period. Gavin Morrissey answered with a power-play goal of his own 3 minutes, 51 seconds later, but then Lindenwood broke it open.
Mercier scored his second of the night 18 minutes, 16 seconds into the first, and Alexander Lundman scored the lone goal of the second period at 2:07 to give Lindenwood a 3-1 lead.
The Badgers (0-1-0) got within one when Ryland Mosley scored 6 minutes, 42 seconds into the third period, but Artyom Borshyov scored the dagger at 16:37 in the frame.
Badgers goalie Tommy Scarfone gave up the four goals on just 19 shots.
Owen Bartoszkiewicz was lights out for Lindenwood, stopping 34 of 36 Badgers shots.
The two teams meet for the series finale at 6 p.m. Saturday back at the Kohl Center.