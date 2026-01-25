Wisconsin men's hockey suffers scoring slump, loses fourth straight

Madison, WI — After surrendering seven goals on Friday night, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey needed an improved defensive effort in its series finale against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Head coach Mike Hastings saw that improved defensive result through most of the night, but UW's surprising offensive struggles remained.

"I think [goaltender] Daniel Hauser absolutely answered the bell tonight," Hastings said of his netminder's 30-save performance. "Last night, I think if you ask him, he wanted to be better. He definitely was tonight. Now, I thought we supported him a bit more tonight, but when we did leave him on an island he made some very very good saves."

That impeccable goaltending performance, allowing zero goals through two periods and two until future first-round NHL Draft pick Gavin McKenna added an empty netter, kept the Badgers within striking distance, but, as Hastings said after the game, college hockey is "a results-based business," and the result was a 3-1 loss for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin hockey lineup changes fail to spark offense

With Wisconsin's top-line center Gavin Morrissey out for a third-straight game with a lower-body injury, Hastings made an adjustment to his forward lineup. Senior winger Jack Horbach took a stab at center on the fourth line, allowing Christian Fitzgerald to shift back to wing further up the lineup.

The only goal Wisconsin scored on the night was by Fitzgerald, but it was a shorthanded strike as Tyson Dyck assisted on the effort to extend his point streak to six games.

Hastings liked the way Fitzgerald's line, centered by Oliver Tulk and flanked by Quinn Finley on the opposite wing "was threatening," but for Wisconsin to only generate one goal off of 41 shots on goal was perhaps a greater concern.

"If you gotta have 60 [shots] to get production, we gotta find a way to get to 60," Hastings said.

In UW's past three games, it has only generated one five-on-five goal. That lone tally came in the final minute of a 4-1 loss to Michigan State. The Badgers currently rank sixth in the nation in goals per game, scoring an average of 3.75.

Up next for Badger men's hockey

After being swept at home in back-to-back weekends, Wisconsin has lost five of its past seven games. Each of those losses have come at the hands of top-10 opponents. It does not have a ranked opponent on the schedule this upcoming weekend, but travels to face its border battle rival, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, in Minneapolis.

"Obviously, they're pretty hungry," Badger forward Quinn Finley said on Saturday of the upcoming matchup. "We need to go in there with the right mindset and be ready to go."

Minnesota is on a seven game losing streak. Wisconsin swept the Golden Gophers in Madison earlier this season.

"In competition, you can learn on both sides of it," Hastings said in his post-game press conference. "These lessons without any points are starting to get a little old. And I know it's getting old with our guys. So, we will get back to work on Monday morning."

