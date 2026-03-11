Badgers women's hockey falls in pre-NCAA Tournament rankings

Madison, WI — The 2026 NCAA National Collegiate women's ice hockey tournament begins this week. Unlike last year, Wisconsin women's hockey does not sit atop the bracket as the top seed. Because of a 2-1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game, the Wisconsin Badgers fell to No. 2 in the bracket, and (after nearly two full seasons) No. 2 in the national polls.

When Wisconsin (32-4-2, 24-4-2 WCHA) next takes the ice on Saturday in hopes of capturing its second-straight NCAA tournament title, it will do so from an unfamiliar spot in the rankings. The Badgers were not ranked No. 1 for the first time since September 16, 2024.

Wisconsin women's hockey falls from No. 1

UW and OSU swapped spots in the top two of the rankings this week. The Badgers had been atop the USCHO for 43 consecutive releases.

Wisconsin's reign atop the USA Hockey poll lasted just as long, with a few more poll releases along the way. There, UW was locked in at the top spot in 49 straight polls.

"It's not easy seeing another team in the number one spot," UW forward Kirsten Simms said on Tuesday. "Especially Ohio State coming off of the game this weekend."

In recent years, finishing the regular season as the team to beat and the top seed in the national tournament has been a predictor of success. The No. 1 seed in the tournament has won three of the past four and five of the last seven tournaments.

The two champions that came from lower down the rankings were Wisconsin in 2023 and 2021. The Badgers beat top-ranked Ohio State in the championship game in 2023. UW outlasted the Northeastern Huskies in overtime of the national title game in 2021.

"I think what we've done all year has proven that we can be the best team in the country. And that we have the ability to be the best team in the country," Simms remarked. "And we all know that, and we have full belief in that locker room and full confidence in that locker room that we'll take that number one spot back when it's our time to."

"A ranking doesn't determine who's gonna end up with a trophy at the end," Badgers starting goaltender Ava McNaughton later added.