Report: Wisconsin hockey teams to play at Wrigley Field in 2025
Big news could be coming for Big Ten hockey and according to a report it will involve Wisconsin men's and women's hockey playing featured games at Wrigley Field next season.
According to Badger Extra, the Big Ten is planning to have three men's hockey games and one women's hockey game (there is not a Big Ten women's hockey conference) played at the baseball home of the Chicago Cubs in early January 2025.
The report says the Badgers, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State will be involved in the three men's games while the women's contest will feature WCHA powers Wisconsin and Ohio State.
The last two NCAA women's hockey national championships have featured Wisconsin against Ohio State, with Wisconsin claiming the crown in 2023 and the Buckeyes winning in 2024.
The last time the men's team from Wisconsin played an outdoor game was against Minnesota at Soldier Field for the 2013 Hockey City Classic. Wisconsin women last played outdoors at Camp Randall Stadium in 2010.
The NHL Winter Classic will feature the Blackhawks and Blues on Dec. 31, 2024, and the report from Badger Extra says the college hockey games would be played soon after that date in early January.