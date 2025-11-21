Wisconsin vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 21
One of college basketball’s top freshman talents is looking to rebound from his first defeat of the year. No. 9 BYU will host No. 23 Wisconsin on Friday after dropping a game against No. 3 UConn last weekend. The Badgers are still undefeated, but haven’t faced any serious competition yet.
AJ Dybantsa is clearly the top dog for the Cougars and is averaging a team-high 20.3 points per contest while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. The dynamic forward has seamlessly transitioned to the next level.
Wisconsin has a 20-point scorer of its own in Nick Boyd and boasts one of the nation’s most productive offenses. Can Dybantsa get enough help to avoid a second straight loss?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Wisconsin vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin: +4.5 (-105)
- BYU: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin: +180
- BYU: -220
Total
- 162.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Wisconsin vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 21
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Marriott Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Wisconsin record: 4-0
- BYU record: 3-1
Wisconsin vs. BYU Best Player Prop Bet
AJ Dybantsa OVER 29.5 points + rebounds (-102)
Dybantsa is the Cougars’ leading scorer and rebounder. He’s already shown that he can rise to the occasion against top-five teams and poured in a season-high 25 points with six rebounds at a neutral venue against UConn. There’s no reason for BYU to go away from the young star after his latest performance. His aggression earned him 10 free throw attempts against the Huskies and bettors should expect to see more of the same on Friday.
Wisconsin vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
BYU is 1-1 against the spread at home, but we haven’t really gotten to see what the Cougars can do against a legitimate opponent at the Marriott Center. They’ve been favored by more than 30 points in their two home games this season.
However, Wisconsin has been favored by more than 20 points in all four of its games and has yet to venture from the Kohl Center this year. The Badgers haven’t been battle tested at all.
BYU can learn from its shortcomings against UConn to get back on track with its first win against a ranked team this season. Bank on the Cougars bouncing back and covering the spread.
Pick: BYU -4.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
