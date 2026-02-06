Wisconsin Badgers Olympic update: Knight inches toward record; Watts' delayed debut

The US women's ice hockey team started its tournament off on the right foot, improving to 8-0-0-0 all-time in opening games at the Olympics. Team USA, with six former and current Wisconsin Badgers suiting up in the red, white, and blue, started the Games as expected, but Team Canada's tournament was interrupted.

The USA earned a 5-1 victory on Thursday over Czechia. Current Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey rookie Adéla Šapovalivová made her Olympic debut for the Czech squad, facing four of her American teammates. Team USA outshot Czechia 42-14, but the US still hopes to improve its play.

“Today was a great start, but every game we have to grow,” said John Wroblewski, head coach of the US women's national team and a Neenah native. “We’ve cultivated a style of play over the last four years, and we’re in full trust of this team as Olympians. It’s cliché, but every game, we need to grow as a team.”

Hilary Knight, Laila Edwards get on the stat sheet

Keller fires it, Carpenter tips it and it's 1-0 here in Milan! 🚨 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/E0E6LgCvoq — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 5, 2026

Current UW standout Laila Edwards earned a point in her Olympic debut, assisting on the first goal of the game. The reigning national collegiate goal-scoring champion provided the feed on a Megan Keller one-timer. Alex Carpenter tipped in the shot to put Team USA up 1-0.

Edwards' 20:46 time on ice was the second-most minutes among all skaters in the game, behind only her current UW teammate, Caroline Harvey's 22:33.

Power moves only by Captain America 🇺🇸🚨pic.twitter.com/07h785jjwM — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 5, 2026

Former Wisconsin Badgers turned national team captain Hilary Knight added yet another highlight-reel Olympic goal to her archives. Racing through the neutral zone, Knight received a pass from Carpenter. Knight skated past and behind Czech defender Klara Seroiszkova before beating goaltender Klara Peslarova with a glove-side wrister.

Playing in a Team USA record fifth Games, Knight scored her 13th Olympic goal. The Badgers' career goal-scoring leader now sits just one goal shy of tying Natalie Darwitz's and Katie King's record 14 Olympic goals for the US women's national team.

Team Canada Olympic opener postponed due to virus

Any Wisconsin women's hockey fans anxiously awaiting Daryl Watts' Olympic debut for Canada will have to wait just a bit longer. After a breakout of norovirus threatened to leave Finland, the third-ranked team in the tournament, with fewer than 10 skaters, Thursday's Canada-Finland matchup was postponed.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee, the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation, Team Finland, and Team Canada confirmed the postponement. It will now be played on Thursday, February 12th at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

"The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland," the joint statement reads. "It was made collectively and in accordance with established health and safety principles, with the health and wellbeing of players, team staff, officials and all tournament participants as the highest priority."

