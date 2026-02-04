Wisconsin men's hockey free-falling in national rankings

After being ranked as highly as second in the country, Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey continues to move in the wrong direction. It has lost seven of its last nine games, including six in a row to close January. Following a disastrous weekend against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, voters punished Wisconsin with a significant tumble down the national rankings.

The Badgers (15-9-2, 8-8-0 Big Ten) closed January by failing to take a conference point on the road in Minneapolis. The 4-1 and 8-4 Minnesota victories have given the Golden Gophers (10-16-1, 6-10-0 Big Ten) new life in what was shaping up to be their worst season in a generation.

Minnesota’s current win percentage, .389, would be its first losing season since 2009-10 and worst overall mark since 1971-72. Despite that, UW’s six straight conference losses have put the Golden Gophers just one win behind the Badgers in the conference standings.

Those untimely losses to a Minnesota team that had lost seven in a row before facing its Border Battle rival caused voters to reconsider Wisconsin’s position among the college hockey elite.

Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey falls to lowest ranking since October

In the USCHO poll, the Badgers slipped five spots to 13th. It is UW’s lowest position in the rankings since jumping up to 14th on October 27th after Wisconsin’s first series against Minnesota this season.

Wisconsin fared much better in that initial series against Minnesota. In that two-game set, the Badgers swept the Gophers in Madison for the first time since 2014 and earned a shutout victory on home ice for the first time since 1983.

The top ✌️ teams in the USA Hockey Men’s College Hockey Polls faceoff this coming weekend 🏒



Who are you taking in the No. 1 @umichhockey vs No. 2 @MSU_Hockey matchup?



Polls: https://t.co/yMZDnlzOEN pic.twitter.com/ajXB0i1p8Q — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 2, 2026

Wisconsin took a slightly less dramatic fall in the USA Hockey poll, dropping four spots to 11th. That is similarly UW’s worst ranking since sweeping Minnesota in Madison.

The Badgers look to get back on track this weekend inside the Kohl Center against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame currently sits in last place in the Big Ten, with only one conference win. That victory, however, came in its most recent B1G matchup, as the Fighting Irish defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1.

In December, Wisconsin earned a road sweep over Notre Dame with 7-4 and 9-2 victories.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: