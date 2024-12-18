Wisconsin hockey has shown an ability to compete at a high level
While the overall record might not look great right now, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team has proven they can compete against anybody on any given night on the ice.
Earlier this month, the Badgers (7-10-1, 5-7) split with top-ranked Michigan State and No. 8 Michigan. They also dropped 3-2 decisions in overtime to both schools while adding a sweep of 18th-ranked Penn State.
Throw in another 3-2 overtime loss and a 3-2 decision defeat to No. 3 Minnesota, and you can see why it would appear things are on the up and up for Wisconsin.
Following a 15-day break from action, the Badgers return to the ice to take on Ferris State Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off. From there, they return to Big Ten play with another doubleheader at Michigan State and a twinbill with Michigan in January around a pair of games with Long Island.
The season has also witness a split with then-ranked Notre Dame - and another 3-2 overtime loss - a pair of close losses to No. 14 Ohio State and two meetings with fifth-ranked Denver.
As we progress through February and into the Big Ten Conference Tournament, the Badgers are going to be one of those darkhorses to watch out for.
They won 26 games last year and reached the NCAA Tournament under Mike Hastings. Overall, the Badgers are six-time NCAA champions, having won their most recent title in 2006.
Wisconsin will look to earn a 25th appearance in the NCAA field later this year and add to the 12 Frozen Four runs, with the last coming in 2010.