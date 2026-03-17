This Wisconsin offensive lineman could unseat veterans for a starting role

Wisconsin football's spring practices are scheduled to kick off on March 19. With dozens of incoming transfers, a handful of new position coaches and a new starting quarterback once again, there'll be no shortage of intrigue when the Badgers hit the practice field.

At Badgers On SI, we'll preview spring ball position-by-position. Today, we keep it going with the offensive linemen.

RELATED: QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview

Best Badger OL During Spring Practice

It's always difficult to evaluate offensive linemen in spring practice, especially on the days without full pads. When pads and contact are limited early in spring ball, there's a distinct advantage for the defense, particularly edge rushers going one-on-one with tackles.

Still, one of Wisconsin's most experienced players up front should perform well, especially given the turmoil at his position last season. That would be Oklahoma State transfer center Austin Kawecki.

Kawecki isn't a physically dominating center, but he plays with great technique and leverage when you pop on the tape. 2025 was his first season as a full-time starter, and he was one of a few bright spots on an otherwise dismal Cowboys' offense.

With his experience, plus the stability he'll provide to a position in drastic need of it, Kawecki should be in store for an excellent spring.

Biggest Question

How much positional shuffling do we see?

With a myriad of starting lineup combinations up front last fall, the Badgers' offensive lineman almost all played multiple positions as Wisconsin desperately tried to find its best five and where to deploy them.

With five incoming transfers at offensive line, and none of the returning offensive linemen having played especially well last season, nearly every spot looks to be up for grabs except center, which will be held down by Kawecki.

Past that, it's anyone's guess. But before we can ask where players will play, we need to ask if Wisconsin has any qualms about introducing them to a new position ahead of the 2026 season.

For instance, Emerson Mandell played primarily right tackle last season, with one game at right guard. Do the Badgers move him back inside to guard if they feel they have something better at tackle, potentially from one of the incoming transfers?

Wisconsin offensive lineman Emerson Mandell (75). | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a litany of questions for this group, but the big, overarching one is how many positional switch-ups from last season we'll see.

Player to Watch

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (55). | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Kevin Heywood.

Heywood was locked into the starting left tackle role last season before he tore his ACL.

Wisconsin would never admit it, but he had essentially locked down the left tackle role a few days into spring camp before a catostrophic injury ended his 2025 season before it could begin.

Heywood was a big-time retention in the transfer portal, as the former blue-chip recruit could've played for just about anyone coming out of high school. His potential is off the charts, and the Badgers clearly still believe that or they would've let him walk in the winter portal window.

Heywood should get the first crack at the starting left tackle gig again, unless Wisconsin plans to move him to the other side of the line in accordance with some positional shuffling. I'd expect to see Heywood going to work every day at one of the tackle spots, and it'll be fascinating to see how he looks as he prepares for what's likely to be a starting role.

Most to Gain

With almost zero spots locked in, at least publically, nearly every offensive lineman in this room has something to gain.

But a player with a shot to make a huge leap in the pecking order? Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons.

Simmons is an intriguing player. First of all, he's 6-foot-8 and currently listed at 308 pounds. He's got an absolutely massive frame that should only continue to fill out as he works out this offseason.

What's more, he was one of the highest-rated offensive tackles in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class, with 37 offers and blue bloods galore lining up to sign him. Simmons' potential is through the roof, and spring practice with a team with four unsettled starting spots is the perfect place for him to show what he's capable of.

One Bold Prediction

Blake Cherry pushes for a starting guard spot.

Wisconsin's guard's are a big unknown. The Badgers bring back Colin Cubberly, who had his share of struggles last season at right guard. It also signed Ole Miss transfer PJ Wilkins, who has guard experience but also lost his starting job last season. Mandell, meanwhile, is the only returning player with real experience at guard.

Enter Cherry, who new offensive line coach Eric Mateos brought with him from Arkansas. He played 22 snaps at left guard last season and clearly lacks experience. However, guard spots are as wide open as any position on this roster; he should have just as good a chance as anyone to compete for a role up front.

Projected Depth Chart