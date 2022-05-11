Skip to main content

Newly offered OL Christopher Terek hoping to visit Wisconsin on June 3

The Badgers are one of the latest schools to offer the Illinois offensive lineman, and he is already lining up a return visit to Madison.

Days after picking up their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class from offensive lineman James Durand, the Wisconsin Badgers and offensive line coach Bob Bostad were already back on the market looking for another lineman to join the class.

On Tuesday, Bostad extended another offer in the 2023 cycle to Christopher Terek of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

A three-star prospect according to both 247 Sports and Rivals, Terek has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail lately, with offers from Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin in the month of May alone.  

The 6-foot-6 prospect already has official visits set with Duke and Iowa for June, but Terek told All Badgers, "I think I’m going to try and get out there for an OV June 3rd weekend." 

If Terek does indeed make that trip, it would be his second time in Madison this year after he attended the final spring practice back on April 22. 

When asked what stood out about his recent visit, Terek said, "the intensity of the practice was awesome! It was super fast-paced, and the offensive line was working!"

In speaking with All Badgers, Terek noted that he has been building a relationship with coach Bostad for the past few weeks and that Minnesota will be in on Thursday to watch him work out as well.

An offensive tackle for Glenbard West High School, Terek could project to play guard or tackle at the next level based on his size. As a junior, he was a first-team All-State selection and was the top offensive lineman in his conference.

With official visit season just around the corner, Terek hopes to have a final college decision made in the next month or two.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can check out his junior film below. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek poses during a visit to Wisconsin back on April 22.
Recruiting

Newly offered OL Christopher Terek hoping to visit Wisconsin on June 3

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
Johnny Davis driving to the rim against Colgate.
Basketball

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine

By Matt Belz2 hours ago
Wisconsin linebackers Jordan Turner and Nick Herbig tackle an Arizona State runner in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring defensive depth chart

By Matt Belz16 hours ago
2023 forward Gus Yalden (Credit: Angela Wilhelm/awilhelm@citizentimes.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball target Gus Yalden sets a commitment date

By Matt Belz22 hours ago
The Wisconsin Badgers run out of the tunnel against Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver Rico Scott

By Matt BelzMay 10, 2022
The Big Ten Championship Game Trophy being held up in celebration (Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football opens with the second-best odds to win the Big Ten by BetOnline

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022
Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich (No. 38) punting the football against Northwestern. (Credit: Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: special teams overview

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022
Jack Sanborn celebrating with Keeanu Benton. (Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

[Watch] Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free-agent surprises with Owen Riese

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022