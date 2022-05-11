Newly offered OL Christopher Terek hoping to visit Wisconsin on June 3

Days after picking up their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class from offensive lineman James Durand, the Wisconsin Badgers and offensive line coach Bob Bostad were already back on the market looking for another lineman to join the class.

On Tuesday, Bostad extended another offer in the 2023 cycle to Christopher Terek of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

A three-star prospect according to both 247 Sports and Rivals, Terek has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail lately, with offers from Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin in the month of May alone.

The 6-foot-6 prospect already has official visits set with Duke and Iowa for June, but Terek told All Badgers, "I think I’m going to try and get out there for an OV June 3rd weekend."

If Terek does indeed make that trip, it would be his second time in Madison this year after he attended the final spring practice back on April 22.

When asked what stood out about his recent visit, Terek said, "the intensity of the practice was awesome! It was super fast-paced, and the offensive line was working!"

In speaking with All Badgers, Terek noted that he has been building a relationship with coach Bostad for the past few weeks and that Minnesota will be in on Thursday to watch him work out as well.

An offensive tackle for Glenbard West High School, Terek could project to play guard or tackle at the next level based on his size. As a junior, he was a first-team All-State selection and was the top offensive lineman in his conference.

With official visit season just around the corner, Terek hopes to have a final college decision made in the next month or two.

You can check out his junior film below.

