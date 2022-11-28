Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin OL commit Christopher Terek flips to Notre Dame

The Wisconsin Badgers have lost one of their top offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class to Notre Dame.
Just moments after the hiring of Luke Fickell to Wisconsin became official, the Badgers lost one of their top offensive line recruits in the 2023 recruiting class. 

On Sunday evening, four-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin and shared that he will instead sign with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Terek released the following statement on Twitter:

"After much consideration, I have decided to de-commit from The University of Wisconsin. Thank you to coach Bostad and the entire Wisconsin staff for the opportunity. With that being said I am blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Notre Dame!"

Ranked as the No. 220 player in the country by Rivals, Terek is a four-star offensive guard and is considered the No. 5 player in the state of Illinois for his grade level. 

Originally committing to Wisconsin in late June, Terek is the fourth player to leave the 2023 recruiting class since the firing of Paul Chryst, joining defensive end Jamel Howard, wide receiver Collin Dixon, and wide receiver Trech Kekahuna. 

Terek will undoubtedly not be the last player to potentially leave Wisconsin's recruiting class that ranks outside the top 60 in the country, and it will now be interesting to see how Luke Fickell finishes things off with just under a month before the early signing period begins in mid-December. 

A 6-foot-6 interior offensive lineman, Terek held additional Power-5 offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. 

Stay tuned for more recruiting news, as the next month will be incredibly busy for Wisconsin and Luke Fickell. 

