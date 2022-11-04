Three-star WR Trech Kekahuna decommits from Wisconsin

After earning an exciting commitment in the 2024 recruiting class and potentially identifying a quarterback to add to their 2023 class earlier this week, the Wisconsin Badgers received some unpleasant news on Thursday night.

2023 wide receiver commit Trech Kekahuna announced his decision to back away from his commitment to the Badgers, representing the first decommitment for UW since the firing of Paul Chryst.

Kekahuna released the following statement about his decommitment:

"First off I just wanna thank the Wisconsin coaching staff for giving me this BIG opportunity. I really appreciate every single coach in the program and I appreciate all the love and support that they have gave me and my family! But, with that being said I will be opening my recruitment by decommitting from the University of Wisconsin!"

A three-star wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, Kekahuna was previously committed to the Badgers in mid-June, opting to join Wisconsin after a stellar camp performance in front of the coaching staff and an official visit to Madison.

At the time of his commitment, Kekahuna was a relatively unknown prospect, opting to commit to UW over offers from Boise State, Hawaii, and Nevada.

A native of Hawaii, the 5-foot-11 speedster transferred to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas for his senior season, a decision that ultimately led to increased national attention. Kekahuna currently has 44 receptions for 845 yards and 18 touchdowns this year per MaxPreps, and as a result, has seen new offers come his way recently.

On October 11, Kekahuna earned what he called "a dream offer" from Oregon, and has since added additional offers from Arizona State, Texas A&M, Utah, and Washington State in the past month.

The Ducks are the favorites to eventually land the former Wisconsin commit after he visited Eugene recently, but the timing of Kekahuna's decision also coincides with some uncertainty in Madison after the firing of Paul Chryst. While everything is leaning towards Jim Leonhard retaining the head coaching position, nothing has been officially announced, leaving recruits waiting for answers.

With Kekahuna no longer part of Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class, the Badgers now have 12 verbal commitments remaining with Collin Dixon representing the lone wide receiver commit in the class.

The Badgers have ramped up interest in other wide receivers in the class, recently offering Chance Fitzgerald last month and reaching out to several other senior wide-outs.

We will see how Wisconsin concludes its 2023 class going forward, but several current commits have also added new offers since Paul Chryst's firing. Offensive lineman Christopher Terek received an offer from Notre Dame, while defensive linemen Roderick Pierce and Jamel Howard have also added Big Ten offers recently as well.

