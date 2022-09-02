Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers contact top 2024 recruits

With the college football season officially underway, FBS schools were finally able to initiate contact with 2024 prospects on Thursday.

Armed with a fully staffed recruiting department, the Wisconsin Badgers football program reached out to several top targets spanning the country yesterday.

Here is an initial breakdown of some of the notable players the program contacted on Thursday.

Defensive back Emiril Gant (Lake Mary, FL)

Position : CB

: CB Height : 6-foot

: 6-foot Weight : 170 pounds

: 170 pounds High School : Lake Mary HS

: Lake Mary HS Ranking: Unranked

One of only eight cornerbacks to hold an offer from Wisconsin now, Lake Mary cornerback Emiril Gant is one of the Badgers' top defensive back recruits in the 2024 class. High school teammates of 2023 target Braeden Marshall, Gant visited Madison back in June and picked up his second overall offer on Thursday from Florida.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone (Lucas, Texas)

Position : WR

: WR Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds High School : Lovejoy HS

: Lovejoy HS Ranking: Three-star

One of nine wide receivers in the 2024 class with an offer from Wisconsin, Parker Livingstone is a dynamic athlete that the Badgers are after out of Texas. Livingstone is a lengthy and fast pass-catcher with double-digit scholarship offers at this stage and previously visited Madison for a spring practice in mid-April. Wisconsin is also after his high school teammate Payton Pierce, and my assumption is that the staff made contact with him as well, considering he is a four-star linebacker with an offer already.

Defensive lineman David Stone (Bradenton, Florida)

Position : DL

: DL Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 270 pounds

: 270 pounds High School : IMG Academy

: IMG Academy Ranking: Four-star

One of the best defensive linemen in the country, David Stone, has Wisconsin as one of his top contenders heading into his junior season. The nephew of former UW great Marcus Landry, Stone is expected to end up at Oklahoma, but the Badgers are still in the picture. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can get Stone on campus some time this fall.

Quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas)

Position : QB

: QB Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds High School :The Woodlands HS

:The Woodlands HS Ranking: Four-star

A top quarterback prospect for the Badgers in the 2024 class, Mabrey Mettauer is one of the best junior QBs in the country. Wisconsin offered him back in June, and he told All Badgers that he is 'excited to experience Wisconsin football' sometime this fall for a visit. He has a laundry list of schools after him, but the Badgers are clearly invested in his recruitment.

Defensive back Kenny Woseley (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Position : CB

: CB Height : 5-foot-11

: 5-foot-11 Weight : 170 pounds

: 170 pounds High School : Imhotep Institute

: Imhotep Institute Ranking: Four-star

Wisconsin also made contact with cornerback Kenny Woseley out of Philadelphia on Thursday. Another offered defensive back in the 2024 class, Woseley is an excellent player with plenty of other Power 5 offers, but the Badgers are one of his top-12 schools at the moment. The other schools in contention include Cincinnati, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Texas A&M.

Tight end Aidan Steinfeldt (Bloomington, Indiana)

Position : TE

: TE Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds High School : Bloomington North HS

: Bloomington North HS Ranking: Three-star

One of the better tight ends in the Midwest, the Badgers were back in contact with Aidan Steinfeldt on Thursday. While UW has yet to offer a scholarship, he is a highly-rated three-star at this stage and holds offers from Indiana and Minnesota at the Power-5 level.

Quarterback Tyler Aronson (Vero Beach, Florida)

Position : QB

: QB Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds High School : Vero Beach HS

: Vero Beach HS Ranking: Three-star

While Wisconsin has not yet offered Tyler Aronson, he is a talented quarterback to know at this point. He is currently committed to SMU as of late July, but it is extremely early.

Safety Jordan Pride (Bradenton, Florida)

Position : S

: S Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 175 pounds

: 175 pounds High School : IMG Academy

: IMG Academy Ranking: Four-star

Another player that the Badgers have yet to offer is Jordan Pride. The four-star safety is currently committed to Florida State, but Wisconsin was in contact with him on Thursday.

Running back Gideon Ituka (Gaithersburg, Maryland)

Position : RB

: RB Height : 5-foot-9

: 5-foot-9 Weight : 220 pounds

: 220 pounds High School : Gaithersburg HS

: Gaithersburg HS Ranking: Three-star

After offering back in early May, the Badgers once again made contact with three-star running back Gideon Ituka on Thursday. He is one of only a few running backs with an offer at this time, and also holds scholarship opportunities with Boston College and Maryland.

Other players without an offer who publicly shared:

RB Colton Brunell (Columbus, Wisconsin)

WR/DB Drew Wagner (Kettle Moraine, Wisconsin)

WR/DB Adrian Thomas (Nicolet, Wisconsin)

OLB Nate Riegle (Findlay, Ohio)

RB/LB Jaydon Wright (Kankakee, Illinois)

QB Michael McClellan (Alpharetta, Georgia)

QB Cash McCollum (China Spring, Texas)

