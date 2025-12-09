Wisconsin Badgers connected to transfer portal QB from Top 10 team with elite offense

The Wisconsin Badgers will do their due diligence on all of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, and they're already being connected to an intriguing name from one of the top programs in the country.

On Monday, Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

That was soon followed up by a report from On3 Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong that Wisconsin is among the schools to watch for in pursuit of the former four-star QB.

Initial programs to watch for former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey who will attract a lot of interest in the Transfer Portal: https://t.co/3eC7vxG7DZ pic.twitter.com/Qz33lmy2MX — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) December 9, 2025

Minchey was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country for the 2023 class, spending the last three seasons at Notre Dame as a backup.

He was in a competition to start this fall but lost to C.J. Carr, setting the stage for his eventual departure through the transfer portal.

Wisconsin's interest in Minchey dates back to his time as a high school recruit. He has not started a game in his college career and has attempted only 29 passes over three seasons.

He represents a bit of an unknown and far from a proven talent, but the upside will be intriguing for plenty of teams to take a chance on.

The question is whether Luke Fickell can afford to stake his job security on a quarterback who hasn't proven himself at the college level.

Still, the Badgers will have to pursue multiple options to make sure they land an upgrade at the position, so it's not surprising to have connections to one of the most highiy touted options available so far.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: